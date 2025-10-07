Canva Outage Hits India, Users Report Issues Editing & Saving Designs

At the time of writing, Canva has not acknowledged the outage. Interestingly, if you visit the Canva Status page, it still shows all services as operational, suggesting the issue may not yet be reflected on their official monitoring platform.
Previous Canva Outage Events
Yesterday, Canva users using iOS 26.0 on both the app and web faced problems while typing text and editing layouts. The issue began around 6:52 PM IST on Monday, when many users reported that text boxes and layouts were not working properly. Canva’s team quickly started working on fixing the issue.
By 8:20 AM IST today, the company said user access had been restored and they were keeping watch to make sure everything stayed fine. Later, Canva confirmed that all problems were fully fixed and the platform was working normally again for everyone.