Canva Outage Hits India, Users Report Issues Editing & Saving Designs

Canva, the popular online design platform, is currently down for users in India. Hundreds of users have reported issues on Downdetector, with the platform not responding properly on both web and app versions. Many users are unable to create or edit designs, causing disruption for students, professionals, and creators who rely on Canva for work and projects. The outage appears to be affecting users all over India. ABP Live could independently verify that there were difficulties uploading photos on Canva and saving them on the device.

Canva Outage Details

In India, Downdetector shows the highest number of reports coming from major cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Indore, and more.





Users have flagged issues like inability to log in, designs not loading, problems saving projects, and errors while using templates. The disruption is affecting both free and paid Canva users, causing delays in ongoing creative work.





Did Canva Acknowledge The Outage?