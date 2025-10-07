Canva Outage Hits India, Users Report Issues Editing & Saving Designs

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyCanva Outage Hits India, Users Report Issues Editing & Saving Designs

Canva is down for users in India. Many are unable to log in, edit designs, or save projects on the app and web.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Oct 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Canva, the popular online design platform, is currently down for users in India. Hundreds of users have reported issues on Downdetector, with the platform not responding properly on both web and app versions. Many users are unable to create or edit designs, causing disruption for students, professionals, and creators who rely on Canva for work and projects. The outage appears to be affecting users all over India. ABP Live could independently verify that there were difficulties uploading photos on Canva and saving them on the device. 

Canva Outage Details

In India, Downdetector shows the highest number of reports coming from major cities such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Nagpur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Indore, and more.


Users have flagged issues like inability to log in, designs not loading, problems saving projects, and errors while using templates. The disruption is affecting both free and paid Canva users, causing delays in ongoing creative work.


Did Canva Acknowledge The Outage?

At the time of writing, Canva has not acknowledged the outage. Interestingly, if you visit the Canva Status page, it still shows all services as operational, suggesting the issue may not yet be reflected on their official monitoring platform.


Previous Canva Outage Events

Yesterday, Canva users using iOS 26.0 on both the app and web faced problems while typing text and editing layouts. The issue began around 6:52 PM IST on Monday, when many users reported that text boxes and layouts were not working properly. Canva’s team quickly started working on fixing the issue.

Also Read: 'ChatGPT Is Down And I'm Forced To Use My Own Brain', Netizens Go Meme Crazy On X

By 8:20 AM IST today, the company said user access had been restored and they were keeping watch to make sure everything stayed fine. Later, Canva confirmed that all problems were fully fixed and the platform was working normally again for everyone.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 07 Oct 2025 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Outage Canva TECHNOLOGY
