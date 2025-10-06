Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnology'ChatGPT Is Down And I'm Forced To Use My Own Brain', Netizens Go Meme Crazy On X

Students and professionals on X react hilariously as ChatGPT outages force them to actually think for themselves.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 02:24 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Looks like ChatGPT decided to take a tiny nap, leaving hundreds of users staring at blank screens. According to Downdetector, over 700 people reported issues worldwide, from India to the US, UK, and Australia. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata saw the most frustrated humans wondering how to survive without AI help. OpenAI’s status page claims, “We’re not aware of any issues.” Meanwhile, users are already finding ways to cope.

Netizens React To ChatGPT Outage

As expected, X (formerly Twitter) turned into a playground for memes and jokes. Some users panicked, tweeting, “ChatGPT is down and I'm forced to use my own brain,” while another wrote, “Project submit karna hai aur ye ChatGPT down ho gya.” Others shared screenshots of error messages, joking that the AI had finally decided to take a nap. Here’s how the internet reacted to this slight inconvenience.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 02:21 PM (IST)
ChatGPT TECHNOLOGY
