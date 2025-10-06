'ChatGPT Is Down And I'm Forced To Use My Own Brain', Netizens Go Meme Crazy On X

Looks like ChatGPT decided to take a tiny nap, leaving hundreds of users staring at blank screens. According to Downdetector, over 700 people reported issues worldwide, from India to the US, UK, and Australia. Cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata saw the most frustrated humans wondering how to survive without AI help. OpenAI’s status page claims, “We’re not aware of any issues.” Meanwhile, users are already finding ways to cope.

Netizens React To ChatGPT Outage

As expected, X (formerly Twitter) turned into a playground for memes and jokes. Some users panicked, tweeting, “ChatGPT is down and I'm forced to use my own brain,” while another wrote, “Project submit karna hai aur ye ChatGPT down ho gya.” Others shared screenshots of error messages, joking that the AI had finally decided to take a nap. Here’s how the internet reacted to this slight inconvenience.

Project submit karna hai aur ye #chatgpt down ho gya#chatgptdown — Aman Rajput (@amannnnrajput) October 6, 2025

When #ChatGPT is down and I gotta use my own brain. pic.twitter.com/UB64GEgsUl — oxkev_in (@oxkev_in) October 6, 2025

The world comes crashing to a halt when chatgpt goes down — thomas (@truetearsofjoy) October 6, 2025

i realised im nothing without chatgpt, now that its down, idk whats wrong with my simulator 😔 — 🤡 (@Zahxrahyazxd) October 6, 2025

Since ChatGPT is down so I can finally use my mind 🧠 — कार्त्तिक IAST/Ēkādaśī Patroller (@ghost__particle) October 6, 2025

chatgpt down? i can’t breathe — Shabeeh Fatima (@downrightwreck) October 6, 2025

Hmm so ChatGPT 5 not working..!



ChatGPT down Again..! #ChatGPTPlus #chatgpt — Shreylord 𝕏 (@Shreyylord) October 6, 2025