HomeTechnologyChatGPT Down For Hundreds Of Users Across The Globe: Here's What OpenAI's Official Status Shows

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 01:50 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

ChatGPT Down: ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot from OpenAI, is down for hundreds of users across the world. As per outage tracker Downdetector, at the time of writing, over 700 users have reported issues with the platform. ABP Live could independently verify that ChatGPT was not responding to prompts on either the app or the Web platform. The issue doesn't seem to be limited to India, as users across countries such as Australia, the UK, and the US are also reporting outages with ChatGPT.

At the time of writing, Downdetector showed hundreds of users flagging issues with ChatGPT on the platform. According to the tracker's outage heatmap (screenshot below), most of the reports in India stemmed from cities and regions such as Chandigarh, Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Surat, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Did OpenAI Acknowledge The Outage?

At the time of writing, OpenAI has yet to acknowledge the outage.

The OpenAI Status page flashed, "We're not aware of any issues affecting our systems", which suggests that the latest ChatGPT outage could be a minor one and services may resume soon. 

Netizens Vent On X

OpenAI clarification or not, outages of popular digital platforms such as ChatGPT immediately prompt memefests on X (formerly Twitter), and this time was no different. 

While some users tried to give a hilarious spin to the outage, complaining that they may have to get some actual work done now that ChatGPT was down, others vented their frustration.

Here are some choice reactions on X:

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Published at : 06 Oct 2025 01:20 PM (IST)
