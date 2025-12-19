Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyBoat Valour Ring 1 Now Launched In India With 15 Day Battery Life, Titanium Build, & More

Boat Valour Ring 1 Now Launched In India With 15 Day Battery Life, Titanium Build, & More

Boat Valour Ring 1 focuses on silent health tracking with heart rate, SpO₂, sleep stages and workout data, wrapped in a lightweight titanium ring built for all-day wear.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 19 Dec 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Boat has launched the Valour Ring 1 under its performance-focused sub-brand, Valour. The ring is aimed at users who want continuous health tracking without wearing a smartwatch. Instead of adding another screen, the Valour Ring 1 works quietly in the background and focuses on daily health data and activity tracking. It is designed for regular use during workouts, rest, and everyday movement. 

With a simple form factor and a focus on essential health metrics, the Valour Ring 1 fits into daily routines without drawing attention or needing frequent interaction.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Price, & Availability

The Boat Valour Ring 1 is priced at Rs 11,999 in India. To ensure a perfect fit, Boat offers a Sizing Kit that allows users to measure their finger size at home before placing the final order. The ring is available in sizes 7 to 12, helping users get a comfortable and secure fit for daily wear. The ring is built for everyday use, making it suitable for work, workouts, rest, and recovery without standing out visually.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Specifications

The Boat Valour Ring 1 is built using a titanium frame and weighs under 6 grams. It comes in a Carbon Black matte finish and is designed for regular, all-day use. 

The ring has a scratch-resistant body with a 6H pencil scratch rating and offers 5 ATM water resistance, making it suitable for activities like swimming and showering.

For health tracking, the ring supports 24x7 heart-rate monitoring, Heart Rate Variability (HRV) insights, SpO₂ tracking, step and activity monitoring, skin temperature insights, stress tracking, and VO₂ Max estimation through the Boat Crest app. The app has an updated interface for easier navigation.

Sleep tracking features include sleep-stage analysis and daytime nap detection. The ring also supports over 40 sports modes. 

It is powered by an advanced chipset and next-generation sensors, offering up to 15 days of battery life and under 90 minutes of charging time using a Type-C charging dock.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 19 Dec 2025 11:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
ED Raids YouTuber Anurag Dwivedi In Illegal Betting Case; Seizes Lamborghini, Mercedes And Other Luxury Cars
World
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Indian Assistant High Commission Amid Anti-India Slogans
Bangladesh Unrest Live: Heavy Security Deployed Outside Indian Assistant High Commission Amid Anti-India Slogans
World
Stones Hurled At Indian Mission In Bangladesh As Osman Hadi’s Death Sparks Nationwide Protests | Video
Stones Hurled At Indian Mission In Bangladesh As Osman Hadi’s Death Sparks Nationwide Protests | Video
World
Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistani Beggars As Pakistan Halts 66,000 Travellers
Saudi Arabia Sends Back 56,000 Pakistani Beggars As Pakistan Halts 66,000 Travellers
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Bangladesh Erupts After Opposition Leader Hadi’s Death, Media Offices Attacked Amid Violent Protests
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Bars Entry of Non-BS6 Vehicles from Other States, Border Checks Tightened Amid Severe Pollution
VB-G RAM G Bill: Parliament Uproar Over VBG Ram-G Bill, Kharge Says Removing Gandhi’s Name Won’t End Corruption
India-Oman Relations: PM Narendra Modi in Oman, to Address Indian Community in Muscat During Two-Day Visit
Breaking: Delhi Pollution Crackdown Tightens Under GRAP-4, Even VIP Vehicles Fined as Smog Deepens
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | From City Of Joy To Stadium Of Shame: How Toxic Privilege Ruined Messi's Visit
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget