Boat Valour Ring 1 Now Launched In India With 15 Day Battery Life, Titanium Build, & More

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Boat has launched the Valour Ring 1 under its performance-focused sub-brand, Valour. The ring is aimed at users who want continuous health tracking without wearing a smartwatch. Instead of adding another screen, the Valour Ring 1 works quietly in the background and focuses on daily health data and activity tracking. It is designed for regular use during workouts, rest, and everyday movement.

With a simple form factor and a focus on essential health metrics, the Valour Ring 1 fits into daily routines without drawing attention or needing frequent interaction.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Price, & Availability

The Boat Valour Ring 1 is priced at Rs 11,999 in India. To ensure a perfect fit, Boat offers a Sizing Kit that allows users to measure their finger size at home before placing the final order. The ring is available in sizes 7 to 12, helping users get a comfortable and secure fit for daily wear. The ring is built for everyday use, making it suitable for work, workouts, rest, and recovery without standing out visually.

Boat Valour Ring 1 Specifications

The Boat Valour Ring 1 is built using a titanium frame and weighs under 6 grams. It comes in a Carbon Black matte finish and is designed for regular, all-day use.

The ring has a scratch-resistant body with a 6H pencil scratch rating and offers 5 ATM water resistance, making it suitable for activities like swimming and showering.

For health tracking, the ring supports 24x7 heart-rate monitoring, Heart Rate Variability (HRV) insights, SpO₂ tracking, step and activity monitoring, skin temperature insights, stress tracking, and VO₂ Max estimation through the Boat Crest app. The app has an updated interface for easier navigation.

Sleep tracking features include sleep-stage analysis and daytime nap detection. The ring also supports over 40 sports modes.

It is powered by an advanced chipset and next-generation sensors, offering up to 15 days of battery life and under 90 minutes of charging time using a Type-C charging dock.