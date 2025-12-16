7 Killed As Plane Crashes During Emergency Landing In Central Mexico: Caught On Cam

A tragic small plane crash in central Mexico claimed at least seven lives on Monday. Mexico State Civil Protection Coordinator Adrián Hernández confirmed the toll and said the crash occurred when the plane was trying to make an emergency landing.

The incident unfolded in San Mateo Atenco, an industrial zone just three miles (5 kilometers) from Toluca airport, roughly 31 miles (50 kilometers) west of Mexico City, Associated Press reported.

The private jet had departed from Acapulco on Mexico's Pacific coast, carrying eight passengers and two crew members. Yet, hours after the crash, rescuers had only recovered seven bodies, Hernández noted.

Witnesses and officials described a desperate bid to touch down on a nearby soccer field. Instead, the plane slammed into the metal roof of a local business, igniting a massive blaze. Investigators are now piecing together what went wrong.

A video of the plane has also surfaced on social media, showing a small plane go down and crash into a metal roof.

Caught in camera : In a tragic development, a Cessna Citation III private jet near Toluca Airport, in San Pedro Totoltepec, State of Mexico.



The private jet, with registration XA-PRO, carrying 10 people, two pilots and eight passengers, crashed into an industrial warehouse,… pic.twitter.com/ElKVR6Bguc — FL360aero (@fl360aero) December 15, 2025

The fire spread quickly, forcing San Mateo Atenco Mayor Ana Muñiz to order the evacuation of around 130 people from the surrounding area. She shared the chaotic scene with Milenio Television, highlighting the immediate dangers faced by residents.