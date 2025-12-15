Looking Back 2025: Top 10 Most Googled Foods In India That Captivated Taste Buds

India's culinary landscape is as diverse as its culture, and 2025 was no exception. From traditional festive sweets to global cocktails making waves in urban kitchens, Google searches reveal the foods that captured the nation's imagination. While staples like Idli and Modak dominated searches for their health and cultural significance, trendy beverages like Pornstar Martini fascinated younger audiences.

Here’s a closer look at the 10 most Googled foods in India in 2025, why they trended, and what makes them truly special.

1. Idli

(Image Source: Pinterest/lacademie_com)

Idli, the quintessential South Indian breakfast, remains India’s favourite comfort food for its light, fluffy texture and digestibility. Its popularity is not limited to traditional households only. Various urban cafes have reinvented idli with fusion toppings, cheese, masala, and even chocolate. The health benefits of idli, made from fermented rice and urad dal, make it an easy-to-digest protein source. Served with sambar, coconut chutney, or spicy podi, idli strikes a balance between taste and nutrition. In 2025, Google searches spiked as more people explored homemade variations, instant idli mixes, and street-style innovations.

2. Pornstar Martini

(Image Source: Pinterest/ckhauglie)

A surprising entry in India’s top searches, the Pornstar Martini became a sensation among urban millennials and cocktail enthusiasts. Known for its sweet, tropical flavour, this cocktail combines vodka with passionfruit puree or liqueur and is often served with a side shot of sparkling wine. Social media trends, bar culture, and YouTube mixology tutorials contributed to its rising search volume. While it’s a festive or celebratory drink, its popularity reflects India’s growing curiosity about international mixology, exotic ingredients, and bar trends, bridging the gap between classic Indian tastes and global cocktail culture.

3. Ukadiche Modak

IImage Source: Pinterest/diasfreda)

Modak, particularly the steamed Maharashtrian Ukadiche Modak, is synonymous with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. These traditional dumplings, made from rice flour with a coconut and jaggery filling, are considered sacred offerings to Lord Ganesh. Beyond its spiritual significance, modak appeals for its delicate sweetness and soft texture, making it a favourite among all age groups. In 2025, modak recipes and preparation tips dominated Google searches as people sought perfect steaming techniques, alternative fillings, and fusion versions. The festival season also brought attention to its cultural heritage, with families sharing recipes across social media platforms.

4. Thekua

(Image Source: Pinterest/aprna)

Thekua is a deep-fried, wheat-flour-based sweet from Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh, traditionally prepared during Chhath Puja. Made with jaggery, ghee, and whole wheat flour, this biscuit-like snack boasts a long shelf life and rich flavour, making it both a festive delicacy and a healthy snack. In 2025, search interest surged as more people explored regional sweets, homemade versions, and easy preparation methods. Its cultural significance, linked to prayers and offerings during Chhath, adds a spiritual dimension to its culinary appeal.

5. Ugadi Pachadi

(Image Source: Pinterest/anua544)

Ugadi Pachadi is a Telugu New Year's symbolic dish. It combines six distinct flavours like sweet, sour, bitter, salty, tangy, and spicy. Ingredients like neem, jaggery, raw mango, tamarind, and chilli reflect this harmony of taste. In 2025, Google searches spiked around the festival as families sought authentic recipes, step-by-step guidance, and health benefits of the dish. Its preparation requires precision and respect for tradition, which fascinated culinary enthusiasts.

6. Beetroot Kanji

(Image Source: Pinterest/FlavorswithNaina)

Beetroot Kanji is a fermented, probiotic drink that gained traction in 2025 due to its health benefits and gut-friendly properties. Made with beetroot, mustard seeds, and spices, it supports digestion, boosts immunity, and acts as a natural detoxifier. The rising wellness trend, combined with the focus on fermented foods, made this drink highly searchable among health-conscious Indians. Beetroot Kanji’s vibrant colour and tangy taste also made it visually appealing for social media. Winter wellness, weight management, and traditional health practices drove curiosity about this nutrient-rich beverage.

7. Thiruvathirai Kali

(Image Source: Pinterest/geethav0805)

Thiruvathirai Kali, a sweet dish from Tamil Nadu, is traditionally prepared during the Thiruvathirai festival. Made from millets or broken rice cooked with jaggery and flavoured with cardamom, it provides warmth, energy, and festive sweetness. In 2025, searches spiked due to its combination of traditional heritage and nutritional benefits, as millets gain attention as a superfood. hiruvathirai Kali exemplifies the intersection of culture and nutrition, capturing the attention of food enthusiasts who want to explore regional Indian desserts with health-conscious twists.

8. Yorkshire Pudding

(Image Source: Pinterest/youneseladouli0)

A surprising entry in India’s search trends, Yorkshire pudding, a classic British side dish, became popular among foodies eager to try international recipes at home. Made from a simple batter of eggs, flour, and milk or water, it is traditionally served with a Sunday roast. In 2025, Google searches reflected India’s growing interest in global culinary trends, baking, and fusion cuisines. Its rise in popularity was amplified by cooking channels, recipe blogs, and social media platforms, where people experimented with stuffing, savoury fillings, and fusion versions.

9. Gond Katira

(Image Source: Pinterest/johnmahlawat)

Gond Katira, also known as tragacanth gum, is a natural edible gum used in beverages and desserts. Once soaked, it forms a jelly-like consistency and is prized for its cooling properties and digestive benefits. In 2025, searches for Gond Katira increased due to its health-promoting qualities, traditional recipes, and unique texture. It is commonly added to summer drinks, sherbets, and desserts, but its inclusion in modern wellness beverages boosted its online popularity. This search shows India’s continued interest in traditional ingredients with functional health benefits, bridging ancient practices and contemporary culinary experimentation.

10. Kolukattai

(Image Source: Pinterest/freepik)

Kolukattai, Tamil Nadu’s version of steamed rice dumplings, is prepared in both sweet and savoury forms. Sweet versions are filled with coconut and jaggery, while savoury options may include pepper, lentils, or spices. Traditionally offered to Lord Ganesh during Vinayagar Chaturthi, Kolukattai has cultural, spiritual, and gastronomic significance. In 2025, Google searches spiked during festival seasons as families shared recipes and preparation tips. Its soft texture, delicate sweetness, and connection to regional heritage make it a beloved dish across households.