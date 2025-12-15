Nitish Kumar Pulls Down Woman’s Hijab At Event, Opposition Doubles Down On Bihar CM
Reacting to the video, the Congress accused Nitish Kumar of inappropriate conduct towards a woman official.
A political controversy erupted in Bihar on Monday after a video from a government function in Patna showed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly removing the hijab of a woman AYUSH doctor while handing over appointment letters. The incident triggered sharp reactions from Opposition parties, particularly the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), both of which raised serious allegations against the chief minister based on the visuals circulated on social media.
Congress Alleges Misconduct
Reacting to the video, the Congress accused Nitish Kumar of inappropriate conduct towards a woman official. In a post on X, the party claimed that the doctor had approached the stage only to collect her appointment letter when the chief minister allegedly pulled off her hijab. The Congress described the act as “shameless” and questioned the safety of women in Bihar under his leadership.
ये बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार हैं।— Congress (@INCIndia) December 15, 2025
इनकी बेशर्मी देखिए- एक महिला डॉक्टर जब अपना नियुक्ति पत्र लेने आई तो नीतीश कुमार ने उनका हिजाब खींच लिया।
बिहार के सबसे बड़े पद पर बैठा हुआ आदमी सरेआम ऐसी नीच हरकत कर रहा है। सोचिए- राज्य में महिलाएं कितनी सुरक्षित होंगी?
नीतीश कुमार… pic.twitter.com/2AO6czZfAA
The party further stated that a person occupying the highest executive position in the state should not engage in such conduct.
RJD Questions Chief Minister’s Behaviour
The Rashtriya Janata Dal also targeted the chief minister over the incident. In a post on X, the party questioned Nitish Kumar’s mental condition, asking whether his state of mind had become “completely pitiable”. The RJD further alleged that the chief minister may have fully aligned himself with Sangh Parivar ideology, referring to him as “100 per cent Sanghi”.
यह क्या हो गया है नीतीश जी को?— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 15, 2025
मानसिक स्थिति बिल्कुल ही अब दयनीय स्थिति में पहुंच चुकी है या नीतीश बाबू अब 100% संघी हो चुके हैं?@yadavtejashwi #RJD #bihar #TejashwiYadav pic.twitter.com/vRyqUaKhwm