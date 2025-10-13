Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Google Says Australian Law On Teen Social Media Use Could Have 'Unintended Consequences'

Google Says Australian Law On Teen Social Media Use Could Have 'Unintended Consequences'

YouTube is now included in Australia’s new under-16 social media rules, but Google says stronger safety tools are better.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 01:06 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Australia is set to become the first country in the world to block social media use for anyone under 16, but Google says enforcing this law will be extremely hard. The company warned that the initiative may not make children safer online and could have unintended effects. Instead of asking social media platforms to verify ages, the government wants them to rely on AI and behavioural data to estimate a user’s age, Reuters reported. 

Google officials say stronger online safety tools, not outright bans, are the key to protecting kids.

Google On Australia's Social Media Law 

In a parliamentary hearing, Rachel Lord, YouTube’s senior manager for government affairs in Australia, said the legislation is “well-intentioned” but will be very difficult to enforce. 

Platforms won’t have to check the age of every user directly. Instead, companies are expected to use artificial intelligence and behavioural signals to figure out who is under 16. 

Google argues that this method may not be accurate and could result in mistakes, either unfairly blocking some teens or missing other underage users.

Google also pointed out that banning access won’t automatically make children safer. Lord explained that online safety depends on giving parents tools to guide children’s activity and using safety features to prevent harmful content. “Stopping kids from going online is not the solution,” she said.

YouTube Included Under Australia Social Media Rules?

YouTube was recently added to the list of sites affected by the law, even though it was initially exempt because it is widely used by teachers. 

Google maintains that YouTube is primarily a video-sharing platform, not social media. The company said it is communicating with officials in both Australia and the U.S. to highlight the challenges of the law.

Australia passed the Online Safety Amendment in November 2024, giving companies a year to comply. By December 10, platforms are expected to deactivate accounts of under-16 users. 

The move reflects the government’s concern about social media’s effects on youth mental health. 

Google says legislation should support safety features and education rather than restrict access entirely.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 01:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Google TECHNOLOGY Australia Social Media Ban
