Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyApple Announces New Retail Store In Pune Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch: Reason Behind Rapid Expansion

Apple Announces New Retail Store In Pune Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch: Reason Behind Rapid Expansion

Apple Koregaon Park will not just showcase the company’s hardware lineup but also provide a more interactive customer experience.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Apple Store Pune: Apple is set to add Pune to its list of flagship retail destinations in India, with the launch of its new store, Apple Koregaon Park, on September 4. The store, located in the city’s bustling Koregaon Park area, will be the company’s fourth outlet in India. The announcement follows close on the heels of Apple’s Bengaluru launch, scheduled just two days earlier.

The back-to-back openings highlight how swiftly Apple is strengthening its retail footprint in the country, a move that comes right before its much-anticipated iPhone event in September.

A Familiar Design Language With An Indian Touch

Apple Announces New Retail Store In Pune Ahead Of iPhone 17 Launch: Reason Behind Rapid Expansion

The barricade for Apple Koregaon Park was unveiled on Tuesday morning, carrying forward the Peacock-inspired design theme first seen at Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru. The artwork reflects India’s national bird, symbolising pride and cultural identity. Though Apple has not officially shared the store’s specifications, industry reports suggest that the new Pune outlet will cover nearly 10,000 square feet, making it a significant addition to Apple’s physical retail presence in the region.

Apple’s existing lineup of stores in India includes Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi, both of which opened in 2023. The upcoming Bengaluru store at Phoenix Mall of Asia is scheduled to open on September 2, just two days before Pune’s turn.

Beyond Shopping: Apple’s Retail Experience

As with its other flagship outlets, Apple Koregaon Park will not just showcase the company’s hardware lineup but also provide a more interactive customer experience. Visitors will be able to try the full range of Apple devices, including the iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch. Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and Business teams will be available in-store to help customers with purchases, repairs, and personalised support.

The store will also host Today at Apple sessions, offering free workshops on topics like photography, art, coding, and music. These events are led by Apple Creatives and are aimed at building stronger community engagement around technology.

The news comes ahead of Apple's much-awaited iPhone 17 launch event, and follows another new retail store opening in Bengaluru earlier this month. 

Apple’s Commitment To India

In its announcement, the Cupertino giant highlighted how its expanding retail presence is backed by new digital initiatives. "With the addition of new retail services like Shop with a Specialist over Video and the Apple Store app launched earlier this year, Apple continues to deepen its commitment to customers in India, empowering customers with more personalised and secure ways to connect with Apple than ever before," the company said.

The timing of the new stores is no coincidence. Both the Bengaluru and Pune launches are expected to create a buzz just before the unveiling of the iPhone 17 series, which is likely to hit stores later in September.

Also read

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 26 Aug 2025 11:12 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
ED Raids AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Home In Rs 5,590-Cr Hospital Scam Probe
ED Raids AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj’s Home In Rs 5,590-Cr Hospital Scam Probe
World
'It'll Destroy China': Trump Warns Of Playing 'Some Cards' After A Fresh 200% Tariff Threat
'It'll Destroy China': Trump Warns Of Playing 'Some Cards' After A Fresh 200% Tariff Threat
Television
Awez Darbar Reveals Being Cheated By Ex, Says ‘Jitne Dost The Sabke Saath Mein…’ On Bigg Boss 19
Awez Darbar Reveals Being Cheated By Ex, Says ‘Jitne Dost The Sabke Saath Mein…’ On Bigg Boss 19
India
Man Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka
Man Stuffs Explosives In Lover's Mouth, Blows Her Up In Another Shocker From Karnataka
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Without Directly Mentioning, PM Modi Takes Aim at Trump’s Tariff Decisions | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Navy Strengthens Fleet with Induction of Udaygiri and Himagiri Warships | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Donald Trump Once Again Takes Credit for India-Pakistan Peace | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Amit Shah Calls Out Rahul Gandhi on ‘Double Standards’ in Politics | ABP NEWS
Mahadangal: Is Justice Political? Opposition Claims BJP’s Selective Targeting | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why India’s Cities Need Water-Wise Urban Planning Before It’s Too Late
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget