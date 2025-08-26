Apple Store Pune: Apple is set to add Pune to its list of flagship retail destinations in India, with the launch of its new store, Apple Koregaon Park, on September 4. The store, located in the city’s bustling Koregaon Park area, will be the company’s fourth outlet in India. The announcement follows close on the heels of Apple’s Bengaluru launch, scheduled just two days earlier.

The back-to-back openings highlight how swiftly Apple is strengthening its retail footprint in the country, a move that comes right before its much-anticipated iPhone event in September.

A Familiar Design Language With An Indian Touch

The barricade for Apple Koregaon Park was unveiled on Tuesday morning, carrying forward the Peacock-inspired design theme first seen at Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru. The artwork reflects India’s national bird, symbolising pride and cultural identity. Though Apple has not officially shared the store’s specifications, industry reports suggest that the new Pune outlet will cover nearly 10,000 square feet, making it a significant addition to Apple’s physical retail presence in the region.

Apple’s existing lineup of stores in India includes Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi, both of which opened in 2023. The upcoming Bengaluru store at Phoenix Mall of Asia is scheduled to open on September 2, just two days before Pune’s turn.

Beyond Shopping: Apple’s Retail Experience

As with its other flagship outlets, Apple Koregaon Park will not just showcase the company’s hardware lineup but also provide a more interactive customer experience. Visitors will be able to try the full range of Apple devices, including the iPhone, Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch. Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and Business teams will be available in-store to help customers with purchases, repairs, and personalised support.

The store will also host Today at Apple sessions, offering free workshops on topics like photography, art, coding, and music. These events are led by Apple Creatives and are aimed at building stronger community engagement around technology.

The news comes ahead of Apple's much-awaited iPhone 17 launch event, and follows another new retail store opening in Bengaluru earlier this month.

Apple’s Commitment To India

In its announcement, the Cupertino giant highlighted how its expanding retail presence is backed by new digital initiatives. "With the addition of new retail services like Shop with a Specialist over Video and the Apple Store app launched earlier this year, Apple continues to deepen its commitment to customers in India, empowering customers with more personalised and secure ways to connect with Apple than ever before," the company said.

The timing of the new stores is no coincidence. Both the Bengaluru and Pune launches are expected to create a buzz just before the unveiling of the iPhone 17 series, which is likely to hit stores later in September.