iPhone 17 Launch: Apple has announced the launch of its third retail outlet in India, Apple Hebbal, located in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia. The store is scheduled to open its doors on September 2, according to Apple India’s official website. This expansion comes shortly before the global unveiling of the iPhone 17 series, highlighting the brand’s growing focus on the Indian market.

The new store follows Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi, both of which received strong responses from customers. With Apple Hebbal, the company is deepening its retail footprint in a city often described as the country’s tech capital.

Where to Find Apple Hebbal

Apple Hebbal will be situated at F-39-F-43, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560092. The official listing of the outlet has already gone live online, giving customers an early preview of its services and offerings.

As with other flagship stores, Apple Hebbal will house Apple Specialists to guide visitors in making product choices, a Genius Bar for repairs and troubleshooting, and a dedicated space for ‘Today at Apple’ sessions where people can learn creative and technical skills. Shoppers can also avail of free engraving on devices, along with delivery and in-store pickup options for purchases made on the Apple India website.

To commemorate the launch, Apple has rolled out a Bengaluru-inspired wallpaper available for free download. In addition, a curated Apple Hebbal playlist has been added on Apple Music, designed to reflect the city’s vibrant energy.

These small touches are part of Apple’s effort to localise its global brand presence for Indian customers.

Why Bengaluru Matters for Apple

The timing of Apple Hebbal’s opening is significant. Positioned just before the iPhone 17’s worldwide debut, the move is expected to draw attention from students, professionals, and tech enthusiasts in Bengaluru. The city’s large base of young, tech-savvy consumers makes it a natural choice for Apple’s retail push.

By blending services like personalised engraving, hands-on learning sessions, and technical support, Apple is aiming to foster stronger connections with Indian buyers. Bengaluru’s new store is more than just a retail outlet—it is a symbol of Apple’s long-term commitment to one of its fastest-growing markets.