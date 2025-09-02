Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Air Leaks Suggest eSIM Only Model With Ultra-Thin Design: Everything We Know So Far

iPhone 17 Air Leaks Suggest eSIM Only Model With Ultra-Thin Design: Everything We Know So Far

iPhone 17 Air leaks hint at Apple’s first global eSIM-only iPhone, with a super-slim 5.5mm design and launch expected on September 9.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Air Leaks: While Apple is gearing up for the launch of its new iPhone 17 lineup, one model has already stolen everyone’s attention, and that is the iPhone 17 Air. Apple has confirmed the launch date to be September 9, and the new lineup will be showcased in the “Awe Dropping” event. Rumours suggest it could become Apple’s first eSIM-only iPhone available worldwide. 

After testing the feature in the US with the iPhone 14, Apple now appears ready to make the bold shift globally, paving the way for slimmer devices and a future without physical SIM cards.

Why iPhone 17 Air Could Go eSIM Only

Apple has reportedly directed retail partners in Europe to complete mandatory eSIM training by September 5, fueling speculation that the iPhone 17 Air will drop the SIM slot entirely. 

At just 5.5mm thick and under 150 grams, the Air will be Apple’s thinnest and lightest iPhone yet, a design that leaves little room for physical SIM trays.

If true, the change won’t just be for Europe but could extend globally.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 24MP front camera. 

To keep its slim build, however, Apple may use only a single 48MP rear camera and a smaller battery compared to other models. 

This mix of trade-offs and innovations will position it between the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in terms of size.

Apple has long promoted eSIMs as safer and harder to tamper with than physical SIMs. With global adoption improving, the iPhone 17 Air could be the test run for a fully digital iPhone lineup. 

Whether the change remains exclusive to this model or expands to the Pro range, it signals Apple’s clear move toward a future without physical SIM cards. 

Anyways, all the information is based on leaks, so take it with a pinch of salt.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 04:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Cities
Delhi High Court Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
Delhi HC Rejects Bail For Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And 7 Others In 2020 Delhi Riots Case
India
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Rape Accused Punjab AAP MLA Flees Custody After Firing At Police, Runs Car Over Cop
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Netaji's Statue In Assam's Silchar Reminds Nation Of Bose's 'Dilli Chalo' Call From Northeast | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget