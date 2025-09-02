iPhone 17 Air Leaks Suggest eSIM Only Model With Ultra-Thin Design: Everything We Know So Far

iPhone 17 Air Leaks: While Apple is gearing up for the launch of its new iPhone 17 lineup, one model has already stolen everyone’s attention, and that is the iPhone 17 Air. Apple has confirmed the launch date to be September 9, and the new lineup will be showcased in the “Awe Dropping” event. Rumours suggest it could become Apple’s first eSIM-only iPhone available worldwide.

After testing the feature in the US with the iPhone 14, Apple now appears ready to make the bold shift globally, paving the way for slimmer devices and a future without physical SIM cards.

Why iPhone 17 Air Could Go eSIM Only

Apple has reportedly directed retail partners in Europe to complete mandatory eSIM training by September 5, fueling speculation that the iPhone 17 Air will drop the SIM slot entirely.

At just 5.5mm thick and under 150 grams, the Air will be Apple’s thinnest and lightest iPhone yet, a design that leaves little room for physical SIM trays.

If true, the change won’t just be for Europe but could extend globally.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch ProMotion OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 24MP front camera.

To keep its slim build, however, Apple may use only a single 48MP rear camera and a smaller battery compared to other models.

This mix of trade-offs and innovations will position it between the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max in terms of size.

Apple has long promoted eSIMs as safer and harder to tamper with than physical SIMs. With global adoption improving, the iPhone 17 Air could be the test run for a fully digital iPhone lineup.

Whether the change remains exclusive to this model or expands to the Pro range, it signals Apple’s clear move toward a future without physical SIM cards.

Anyways, all the information is based on leaks, so take it with a pinch of salt.