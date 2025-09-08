Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Apple Watch Series 11, SE 3, And Ultra 3 Details Leak Ahead Of Apple Launch: Here's What We Know So Far

Apple Watch Series 11, SE 3, And Ultra 3 Details Leak Ahead Of Apple Launch: Here's What We Know So Far

Apple Watch Series 11 leaks suggest modest updates, new colours, and a powerful S11 chip. Ultra 3 and SE 3 could also debut alongside it.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 08 Sep 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
Apple Watch Series 11 Leaks: Apple fans have even more reason to mark their calendars for September 9, as a new leak has seemingly confirmed multiple upcoming Apple Watch models. According to MacRumors, a private account on X shared alleged details about upcoming Apple Watch and iPad Pro models. 

All three watches are expected to feature a new S11 chip, built on the same architecture as the S9 and S10 chips in previous models. Here’s what the leak says.

What The Leak Suggests

The leak also points to four new iPad Pro configurations powered by Apple’s rumoured M5 chip, which could be unveiled in October. 

As for the watches, this leak strengthens earlier rumours about the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and SE 3 being launched alongside the Series 11. 

Last year, Apple only released the Series 10 and an updated black titanium Ultra 2 model. Notably, the SE and Ultra lines have not always seen annual updates, making this anticipated launch noteworthy for fans of these series.

What Apple Watch Series 11 Leaks Say?

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Series 11 is expected to be a more modest update compared to the Series 10, which Apple internally considered a near-complete redesign. 

Display enhancements, a MediaTek modem supporting 5G RedCap for wearables, and the new S11 chip are rumoured. 

There have been circulating reports about potential blood pressure monitoring for hypertension detection, but Gurman suggests the feature may not be ready for launch.

Apple is also said to shuffle colour and band options for the Series 11. While details remain under wraps, the company reportedly plans to address prior reports of chipping issues with the Jet Black colour seen on the Series 10.

For Apple Watch enthusiasts, the combination of modest hardware improvements, updated colours, and potential new health features makes the Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 highly anticipated. 

Fans can expect the watch to be introduced at Apple’s “Awe Dropping” event happening September 9, with iPad Pro models arriving later in October.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 08 Sep 2025 01:22 PM (IST)
