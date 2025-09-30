Dropped Calls, Buggy Cameras? Apple's iOS 26.0.1 Update Has A Cure. Here's What's New

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyDropped Calls, Buggy Cameras? Apple's iOS 26.0.1 Update Has A Cure. Here's What's New

Apple has released iOS 26.0.1, fixing Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and camera bugs on the iPhone 17 lineup, along with a VoiceOver issue. The update is recommended for all users.

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
iOS 26.0.1 Rollout: Apple has wasted little time in addressing the first wave of complaints following the rollout of iOS 26. Just two weeks after its major release, the company has issued iOS 26.0.1, an update designed to resolve several issues troubling iPhone users.

Connectivity Woes Get A Fix

One of the key problems tackled by iOS 26.0.1 is unstable connectivity. Owners of the latest iPhones, including the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air, had reported frequent Wi-Fi and Bluetooth drops.

In some cases, devices even failed to latch onto cellular networks after the initial iOS 26 installation. Apple has now patched these glitches, urging all users to install the new update for smoother performance.

Camera And Visual Bugs Addressed

The update also brings relief for photography enthusiasts. Apple confirmed that pictures taken in specific lighting situations on the latest models sometimes displayed unwanted visual artefacts.

This issue has now been fixed. Alongside that, a smaller but noticeable bug that caused app icons to vanish when users applied a custom tint has been resolved, ensuring that home screens look the way they should.

Accessibility Improvements Included

Accessibility users will also find the update important. A bug that occasionally disabled VoiceOver, the feature that helps visually impaired users navigate their devices, has now been corrected.

While such problems slipped through despite extended beta testing, Apple’s large user base often uncovers issues that do not surface until the software reaches millions of devices.

More Updates Likely Soon

Apple typically follows a rapid patch cycle after major software rollouts, and this year’s iPhone 17 launch has added extra urgency. Industry watchers expect further incremental updates such as iOS 26.0.2 or 26.0.3 in the weeks ahead.

For now, iOS 26.0.1 is being recommended for all users, particularly those facing connectivity and accessibility issues, to stabilise their devices and improve overall usability.

About the author Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 30 Sep 2025 08:57 AM (IST)
