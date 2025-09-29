Apple CEO Tim Cook Extends 'Steve Days' Tradition With Extra Time Off For Staff

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyApple CEO Tim Cook Extends 'Steve Days' Tradition With Extra Time Off For Staff

Apple CEO Tim Cook has gifted most U.S. employees three extra days off before Thanksgiving, continuing the long-running “Steve Days” tradition.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Sep 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Apple CEO Tim Cook has once again gifted employees extra time off for Thanksgiving week, continuing a tradition that goes back to Steve Jobs. In a memo sent to staff, Cook praised their efforts this year and confirmed that most US teams will get three bonus days off: Monday to Wednesday, leading into the holiday. For retail, AppleCare, and international teams, the extra days can be taken later.

A Tradition That Started With Steve Jobs

This practice, which started under Steve Jobs, is fondly called “Steve Days” inside Apple. It’s the company’s way of saying thank you to its workforce at the end of the year. 

Cook explained that the gesture is both a recognition and a celebration of Apple’s achievements in 2025. He highlighted the strong response to the iPhone 17, Apple TV+ earning more awards, and how Apple’s ecosystem continues to help developers and users across the globe.

In his note, Cook said, “I really could not be prouder of the impact we’re having on our customers and the opportunities we’re creating for our incredible developers and the world. In recognition of your outstanding work, I’m pleased to share that everyone will receive an additional three days off to relax and spend time with loved ones.”

Looking Ahead With Optimism

Cook also looked ahead with optimism, calling this “an extraordinary moment for Apple.” He encouraged employees to feel proud of what they have built and to stay excited about the company’s future.

For Apple workers, these extra holidays are more than just days off. They are a reminder that their contributions matter and that leadership values their hard work.

At the same time, it shows that Apple is keeping alive the spirit of gratitude and recognition that Steve Jobs believed in.

By continuing this tradition, Cook not only strengthens morale but also underlines how Apple wants its people to rest, recharge, and return motivated for what’s next. 

With major product launches and big wins behind them, 2025 has clearly been a year worth celebrating inside Apple.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 29 Sep 2025 03:26 PM (IST)
