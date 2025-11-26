Samsung Is Losing Its Crown To Apple: How iPhone 17 Became A Hurdle To Samsung's Success

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologySamsung Is Losing Its Crown To Apple: How iPhone 17 Became A Hurdle To Samsung's Success

A sudden shift in smartphone buying patterns has pushed one brand ahead, leaving Samsung struggling to respond and risking years of dominance.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
A new market report says Samsung may lose its position as the world’s biggest smartphone brand this year. If this actually happens, Apple will become number one in the global smartphone market. 

This is not a small change; it shows a big shift in how people around the world are choosing their phones. The iPhone 17 series has become a huge hit, and Samsung has not been able to match it. Because of this, Samsung could be in trouble this year.

iPhone 17 Became A Hurdle For Samsung’s Success

Samsung does not have a strong answer to the iPhone 17 series, which launched in September and became extremely popular everywhere. 

Bloomberg shared a research note from Counterpoint Research saying Apple is set to grow 10% this year, while Samsung will grow only 4.6%. The overall smartphone market will grow 3.3%, but Apple is expected to take a 19.4% market share, which is huge.

Millions of people with older iPhones upgraded to the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. Even many Android users are shifting to iPhones because they like the premium feel and long-lasting performance. 

Apple has also seen strong, double-digit growth in big markets like China and the US. The report also says Apple could stay in the lead until 2029, which means Samsung may not return to the top anytime soon.

How Samsung Can Rule The Smartphone Market Again

In recent years, Samsung has focused more on software changes and less on major hardware upgrades. Apple has done the opposite by improving chip performance and ecosystem features every year.

Apple also kept the price of the base iPhone 17 at $799, while adding a faster charging speed, a bigger battery, an anti-reflective display, a high-refresh-rate screen, and a new front camera sensor. This made the iPhone 17 series feel like a strong upgrade worth buying.

If Samsung wants to win the number-one position again, it will need to improve quickly. It must provide faster performance in budget and mid-range phones, better camera hardware in premium phones, and bigger batteries across most models. Without these improvements, Samsung will find it very hard to take back its top spot from Apple.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 26 Nov 2025 05:35 PM (IST)
