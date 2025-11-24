Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyWhen Will Apple CEO Tim Cook Resign? New Report Says Not Anytime Soon

When Will Apple CEO Tim Cook Resign? New Report Says Not Anytime Soon

The new Bloomberg report challenges earlier claims of an upcoming CEO shift at Apple, pointing to a far calmer internal picture.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
While recently there were rumours of Tim Cook finally stepping down from Apple’s throne, this new report says otherwise. Many people started talking about whether Apple was preparing for a major leadership change. Some believed the company might soon announce who would take over as CEO. But now, fresh information suggests that these ideas may not be true at all. In fact, the latest update makes it clear that a big shift at the top is not expected anytime soon. Let’s break down what the report says.

Tim Cook's Leadership Change Not Happening Soon

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has made it clear that Tim Cook is not expected to step down in the near future. 

His report directly addresses the recent claims that Apple’s succession planning had become more active and that a leadership change could happen as early as next year. According to Gurman, this speculation is “simply false.”

He adds that “the moment is not at hand,” which means Apple is not preparing for any sudden move at the top.

This statement also helps calm down the talks that were growing quickly after the earlier claims. It shows that Cook is likely to continue leading Apple, just as he has since 2011. 

There is no strong indication from within the company that a new CEO will be taking over anytime soon. Instead, things appear stable, and the leadership structure remains steady.

Tim Cook’s Succession Talks Raise Eyebrows

The earlier report created debate because of how it was put together and the questions it raised. Many people wondered why the claims seemed so strong and why they suggested that a major decision was coming soon. But according to Gurman, the situation inside Apple does not support these ideas.

He notes that there are “few signs internally” that point to any immediate leadership switch or a sudden acceleration in succession planning.

This means that while people outside the company may speculate, the internal picture looks completely different. For now, Tim Cook’s position appears secure, and Apple does not seem ready for any quick transition. The new report suggests that Cook’s leadership will continue, and the company is not preparing for a handover just yet.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 05:37 PM (IST)
IPhone Apple TECHNOLOGY
