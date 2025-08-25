Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 18 Leaks: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro May Sport An Upgraded Camera Button. Here's What We Know So Far

iPhone 18 Leaks: iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro May Sport An Upgraded Camera Button. Here's What We Know So Far

Apple is redesigning the Camera Control button for the iPhone 18 series, with a new staggered launch timeline starting in 2026. Here's everything we know so far.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 25 Aug 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
iPhone 18 Leaks: Apple has not even introduced the iPhone 17, and already everyone is talking about the arrival of the iPhone 18 in 2026. Although most of the attention is still on the foldable iPhone project, new leaks are signifying an important upgrade that will make the iPhone 18 line exceptional.

The big hype is about the Camera Control button, which first came to the iPhone 16 series. Although it was believed that the button would face the chopping block, it might come back in a simplified, cheaper version that enhances durability and user experience.

iPhone 18 and iPhone 18 Pro May Get an Updated Camera Control Button

As reported by Financial Express, leaks from a Weibo post shared by user 'OvO' suggest that Apple might simplify the Camera Control button with the iPhone 18 series. The existing version combines the capacitive and the pressure-sensing modalities, which are costly to manufacture and difficult to repair. 

This new version is likely going to make things simpler, moving to an all-pressure-sensitive button while also continuing to support long-presses, swipes, taps, and so on. This remodel would allow Apple to reduce manufacturing expenses without sacrificing features that can improve photography and videography.

iPhone 18 full specifications are still under wraps, as the iPhone 17 lineup and the new foldable iPhone V68 will arrive much sooner and are the main focus of Apple fans.

iPhone 18 Launch Timeline

In addition to adjustments to hardware, Apple can change its launch schedule beginning in 2026. There have been reports that Apple will introduce the iPhone 18 Air, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September 2026. Nevertheless, the standard iPhone 18 and the more affordable iPhone 18e should appear a bit later, in March 2027.

Such a staggered launch would enable Apple to achieve the highest possible interest in its high-end products at the start, followed by value-seekers in the next quarter. Although these are just leaks, take these with a pinch of salt.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 25 Aug 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
