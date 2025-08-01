iPhone 17 Leaks: Apple is gearing up to launch its next-generation iPhones in September 2025, and the entire iPhone 17 lineup looks set to undergo a sweeping evolution. From the debut of a completely redesigned iPhone 17 Air to ProMotion displays across the board and major camera upgrades, this could be Apple’s most ambitious refresh since the iPhone X.

With four new models, iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max, Apple appears ready to shake up design norms, pricing tiers, and internal architecture in one fell swoop.

When Will the iPhone 17 Be Released?

The iPhone 17 family is expected to launch globally in September 2025, following Apple’s usual fall release cycle. Reports suggest that at least one of the upcoming models has already completed Engineering Validation Testing (EVT), the first major step before mass production begins.

That means Apple is on track for an autumn rollout, with finalised designs already in place across the lineup.

Expected iPhone 17 Prices: Air Takes Over from Plus

Apple is ditching the unpopular “Plus” model this year and replacing it with a new iPhone 17 Air, expected to cost $899 (roughly Rs 79,900 in India). That puts it between the standard iPhone 17 at $799 (roughly Rs 69,900) and the iPhone 17 Pro starting at $999 (roughly Rs 89,900).

The iPhone 17 Pro Max will sit at the top of the price range, likely commanding a premium above $1,100 (over Rs 1,00,000). Despite rising component costs, Apple is betting that consumers will accept modest price hikes in exchange for meaningful upgrades in design and features.

iPhone 17: What’s New in Design, Display, and Performance?

2025 is shaping up to be a year of bold design changes. The iPhone 17 Air is Apple’s thinnest phone yet, expected to measure as little as 5.5mm in thickness and weigh just 145 grams, slimmer than even the iPhone 6. “Dummy models are 5.5mm thick, so the iPhone 17 Air will be Apple's thinnest iPhone to date,” sources claim.

All models, including the standard iPhone 17, will reportedly feature ProMotion displays with 120Hz refresh rates, a first for Apple’s non-Pro iPhones. This is enabled by LTPO OLED panels, previously exclusive to higher-end models. While always-on displays are technically possible with this tech, it's unclear if Apple will make it available across all variants.

Display sizes are shifting slightly:

iPhone 17 and 17 Pro: 6.3 inches

iPhone 17 Air: ~6.6 inches

iPhone 17 Pro Max: 6.9 inches

Camera designs are also getting a shake-up. The Pro models and the Air are expected to sport a horizontal camera bar, moving away from Apple’s traditional vertical or square bumps. The iPhone 17 Air may also relocate the rear camera to the centre of the chassis, with a single 48MP rear sensor.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max is tipped to become the first iPhone with three 48MP lenses, wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto, and may support 8K video recording. The standard iPhone 17 will stick with a dual-lens setup, while all models will get a significantly upgraded 24MP front-facing camera. “The camera will notably improve image quality, and allow for more cropping without a loss of quality,” reports suggest.

Chips, Connectivity, and Charging: What’s Under the Hood?

Under the hood, Apple is going with the A19 chip built on an advanced 3nm process. The Pro and Pro Max will feature A19 Pro chips, while the iPhone 17 and 17 Air may use a slightly dialled-down version. RAM will also see a jump, 12GB for the Pro, Pro Max, and Air, while the base iPhone 17 sticks with 8GB.

In a major strategic shift, Apple will debut its own Wi-Fi 7 chip across the lineup, replacing Broadcom. The iPhone 17 Air may also be the testbed for Apple’s in-house 5G modem, marking a break from Qualcomm chips, although this version won’t support mmWave and will be limited to sub-6GHz 5G.

Charging speeds remain steady at 35W wired and a possible upgrade to 25W wireless using third-party Qi 2.2 chargers. Apple is also rumoured to make battery replacements easier across all models, with the new adhesive system introduced in the iPhone 16 lineup expanding further.

From radically slim form factors to unified display technology and Apple-designed modems, the iPhone 17 lineup signals a turning point for the iPhone. With clearer pricing tiers, enhanced camera systems, and more internal control over chips and connectivity, Apple is doubling down on both design flair and functional upgrades, and that could make September 2025 one of its most important iPhone launches in years.