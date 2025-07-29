Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may have just made its first public appearance, as a new image surfacing online seems to confirm earlier rumours of a dramatic shift in camera design. The device in question was seen in what appears to be a real-world setting, revealing a horizontal camera module unlike any previous iPhone.

Horizontal Camera Bar Hints at Design Overhaul

At the centre of the image is a prototype-looking iPhone with a large horizontal camera island placed near the top of the rear panel. This layout appears similar to the design seen on recent Google Pixel models, deviating from Apple’s familiar vertical or square camera setups. The image shows three distinct camera lenses within the module, along with what could be a LiDAR scanner or microphone placed off to the side.

While Apple has not officially confirmed any of these design elements, this alleged public appearance seems to align with earlier leaks and analyst predictions suggesting a new design direction for the iPhone 17 series. The horizontal bar could allow for better internal distribution of camera components or support new camera hardware.

Real-World Sighting Raises Credibility of Leak

The iPhone-like device was reportedly spotted in the hands of someone in public, adding weight to speculation that Apple may be in advanced stages of testing the prototype. Majin Bu, who is known for accurate Apple-related leaks, stated that "the images circulating online could be related to the iPhone 17," and acknowledged that while the authenticity is not fully confirmed, the design resembles prototypes seen in past development stages.

This kind of public leak is rare for Apple, which typically keeps its product designs tightly guarded until launch. However, the appearance of this alleged prototype has revived discussions around the upcoming iPhone lineup, particularly the higher-end Pro models that often debut new hardware features.

What Else Do We Know So Far?

Earlier reports, including those from industry analysts and display supply chain sources, suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro could feature a 6.6-inch display, slightly larger than the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1 inches. The increase in size may be linked to the rearranged camera layout or other internal design changes.

Rumours also indicate Apple may further differentiate the iPhone 17 Pro from its non-Pro counterparts through design and hardware exclusives, with this horizontal module possibly being one of them. Other expected upgrades include improvements in camera performance, processor efficiency, and possibly under-display Face ID technology, although none of these have been confirmed.

As anticipation for the iPhone 17 series builds, this sighting offers a rare glimpse into what Apple might have in store. However, without official confirmation, it remains to be seen whether the final product will retain this eye-catching horizontal camera bar.