iPhone 17 Lineup May Get Pricier & Slimmer, But One Model Escapes The Hike

iPhone 17 Price: Apple is reportedly gearing up to raise prices across most of its iPhone 17 lineup, with one notable exception. According to market analyst Walter Bloomberg, the tech giant could tack on an extra $50 to the US prices of its next-gen Pro and Slim models, marking the first price revision for its premium iPhones in over five years.

If the prediction holds true, the iPhone 17 Pro may start at $1,049, while the 17 Pro Max could retail for $1,249. Bloomberg shared the development on X, adding that “Apple increasing prices is mostly due to the import tariffs as well as the rising cost of some components.” The Cupertino giant has so far held prices steady in the US, even after former President Donald Trump’s administration imposed tariffs on non-American imports. But that pricing shield appears to be wearing thin.

$AAPL - IPHONE 18 PRICE HIKE EXPECTED: JEFFERIES



Jefferies analyst Edison Lee maintained a Hold rating and $188.32 price target on Apple. He noted strong iPhone demand in Q2 2025, with U.S. telcos reporting ~22% growth in equipment sales — the highest in six quarters. This… — *Walter Bloomberg (@DeItaone) July 30, 2025

Interestingly, the only model expected to retain its current price point is the base iPhone 17. No price hike is being reported for this version, which will likely continue to serve as the most affordable option in Apple’s flagship lineup.

iPhone 17 Slim: A New Name, Familiar Price?

Apple is also expected to introduce a new variant called the iPhone 17 Slim, a model that doesn’t have a direct predecessor in the iPhone 16 lineup. Industry watchers speculate that this version will effectively replace the iPhone 16 Plus, which suggests the Slim could launch at around $949.

That said, details around iPhone 17 Slim’s specifications and positioning remain unclear. It’s not yet known whether it will lean more toward the base model or the Pro in terms of features. What’s becoming increasingly evident is Apple’s attempt to diversify its product mix, even as manufacturing costs continue to creep upward.

iPhone 17 Spotted In The Wild

Meanwhile, a leaked image that surfaced online has sent the Apple rumour mill into overdrive. The photo appears to show an iPhone prototype sporting a wide, horizontal camera bar, a layout more commonly associated with Google’s Pixel phones. The new module houses three prominent camera lenses, accompanied by what could be a LiDAR scanner or an additional mic.

While Apple has yet to officially confirm the authenticity of the image, it lines up with earlier leaks and analyst forecasts suggesting that the iPhone 17 series will bring a noticeable visual shift. The move to a horizontal camera setup could offer better internal organisation or pave the way for upgraded camera hardware.

If genuine, this could mark the most significant design departure for the iPhone since the iPhone X in 2017. With leaks piling up and a fall launch looming, Apple fans may not have to wait long to see what’s in store.

Apple looks set to shake things up in more ways than one with the iPhone 17 series. While most models may see a $50 bump thanks to tariffs and rising component costs, the base iPhone 17 could emerge as the steady value pick. A new Slim variant and a potential camera redesign only add to the intrigue. One thing’s for sure, Cupertino isn’t playing it safe this time.