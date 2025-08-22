iPhone 17 Leaks: Apple iPhone 17 Pro is about to get the biggest design update in years. Some new leaks are pointing out the possibility of iPhone Pro models getting an aluminium case. Tech YouTuber Vadim Yuryev took to X (formerly Twitter) to share images of the leaked iPhone 17 Pro case that was previously shared by a famous tipster, Majin Bu, showing a total design makeover.

Majin Bu further approved the leak to be accurate.

Just put out a new video explaining why the iPhone 17 Pro's camera bump is aluminum instead of 3D Glass, including a leaked photo of a REAL milled aluminum chassis from @MajinBuOfficial that many people missed.



Link to the video below. pic.twitter.com/sCnz6T7FXY — Vadim Yuryev (@VadimYuryev) August 13, 2025

iPhone 17 Leaks: Aluminium vs Titanium

If the leak holds, then it will lead Apple to drop the titanium chassis that was used in the iPhone 16 Pro models.

According to a Forbes report, both the chassis and backplate might be in aluminium, leaving only a glass cutout to support wireless charging.

The approach is somewhat similar to Google Pixel 8a, which used a similar technique to maintain charging while reducing weight. Further, Vadim Yuryev has proved his point in a YouTube video:

Aluminium will make the Pro models lighter and durable, offering a fresh breath of air to Apple fans.

Other iPhone 17 Leaks: Price In India

Keeping material aside, reports also suggest internal design tweaks and a broader rollout of eSIM-only iPhones. However, physical SIM support is expected in some regions. The iPhone 17 lineup is tipped to arrive on September 9.

Leaks also suggest that there might be a possible price hike due to high production costs. In India, the iPhone 17 may start around Rs 79,900.

If leaks are accurate, this might be Apple’s boldest step toward redesigning its flagship product since it introduced glass backs nearly a decade ago