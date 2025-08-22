Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyiPhone 17 Leaks: iPhone 17 Pro To Swap Titanium For Aluminium Frame. SEE PHOTOS

iPhone 17 Leaks: iPhone 17 Pro To Swap Titanium For Aluminium Frame. SEE PHOTOS

iPhone 17 leaks: Apple may replace the titanium frame from the iPhone 16 lineup with a new aluminium design on the iPhone 17 Pro. Check out the leaked photos here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Aug 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Leaks: Apple iPhone 17 Pro is about to get the biggest design update in years. Some new leaks are pointing out the possibility of iPhone Pro models getting an aluminium case. Tech YouTuber Vadim Yuryev took to X (formerly Twitter) to share images of the leaked iPhone 17 Pro case that was previously shared by a famous tipster, Majin Bu, showing a total design makeover. 

Majin Bu further approved the leak to be accurate. 

iPhone 17 Leaks: Aluminium vs Titanium

If the leak holds, then it will lead Apple to drop the titanium chassis that was used in the iPhone 16 Pro models. 

According to a Forbes report, both the chassis and backplate might be in aluminium, leaving only a glass cutout to support wireless charging. 

The approach is somewhat similar to Google Pixel 8a, which used a similar technique to maintain charging while reducing weight. Further, Vadim Yuryev has proved his point in a YouTube video:

Aluminium will make the Pro models lighter and durable, offering a fresh breath of air to Apple fans.

Other iPhone 17 Leaks: Price In India

Keeping material aside, reports also suggest internal design tweaks and a broader rollout of eSIM-only iPhones. However, physical SIM support is expected in some regions. The iPhone 17 lineup is tipped to arrive on September 9.

Leaks also suggest that there might be a possible price hike due to high production costs. In India, the iPhone 17 may start around Rs 79,900. 

If leaks are accurate, this might be Apple’s boldest step toward redesigning its flagship product since it introduced glass backs nearly a decade ago

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Aug 2025 12:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Apple IPhone 17 TECHNOLOGY
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Stray Dogs Must Be Vaccinated, Released In Same Area: Supreme Court Modifies Previous Order
Vaccinate, Release Healthy Stray Dogs In Same Area. Send Aggressive Ones To Shelters: SC
Cities
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Major Security Breach At Parliament Building As Intruder Climbs Wall, Apprehended
Election 2025
'PM Modi Will Conduct Last Rites Nitish Kumar's Politics In Gaya': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Dig At NDA
Ahead Of Modi's Gaya Visit, Lalu Prasad Says 'PM Will Conduct The Last Rites Of...'
Cricket
India Playing XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
India XI For Asia Cup: Why Samson May Miss Out If Gill-Abhishek Open
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Deadly Truck Bomb Attack On Air Base In Cali, Colombia Leaves 13 Dead
Breaking: Malaysian F-18 Hornet Fighter Jet Crashes At Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport
Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Calls Pm Modi 'Vote Thief' During Rally In Munger, Sparks Controversy
Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Ignoring Nepal Can Derail India-China Détente
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget