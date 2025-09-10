Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max India Prices Out. Check Here

iPhone 17 series prices are finally here. From the slim iPhone Air to the powerful iPhone 17 Pro Max, here’s the full India pricing for every model.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 10 Sep 2025 10:34 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

iPhone 17 Launch: Apple has now officially launched its new creations- the iPhone 17 series that consists of four new models: the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone Pro and Pro Max. Alongside iPhones, Apple also expanded its wearable category with the new AirPods Pro 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3. But the biggest question on everyone’s mind is: How much do they cost? Here’s a complete breakdown of the iPhone 17 series prices in India and other products revealed at the Apple event.

iPhone 17 Price in India

The iPhone 17 starts at Rs 82,900 for the 256GB model and Rs 1,02,900 for the 512GB variant. The devices will be available in India beginning Friday, September 19.

iPhone 17 Air Price in India

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air is priced at Rs 1,19,900 for 256GB, Rs 1,39,900 for 512GB, and Rs 1,59,900 for the 1TB variant. You can pre-order from September 12, with availability from September 19.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Price in India

The iPhone 17 Pro is available at Rs 1,34,490, while the iPhone 17 Pro Max is priced at Rs 1,49,900. Preorders begin Friday, September 12, and both models will be in stores from September 19.

Apple Watch Series 11 Price in India

The Watch Series 11 will cost Rs 46,900 for the aluminium finish and Rs 79,900 for the titanium model. Preorders are live today, with shipping set to start on September 19.

Apple Watch Ultra 3 Price in India

Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be available starting at Rs 1,39,800. Sales begin across India on September 19.

Apple Watch SE 3 Price in India

The Watch SE 3 is priced at Rs 25,900 for the 40mm and Rs 28,900 for the 44mm variant, with availability from September 19.

Apple AirPods Pro 3 Price in India

The AirPods Pro 3 come at Rs 25,900, and they will also be available in stores from September 19.

 

With the iPhone 17 series and new wearables, Apple has once again raised the bar in India’s premium market. 

 

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 10 Sep 2025 10:14 AM (IST)
Apple TECHNOLOGY IPhone 17 Launch
