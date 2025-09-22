Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Is iPhone 17 Air Actually Stronger Than It Looks? Viral Video Answers All Questions

By : Shayak Majumder | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)

Apple’s new iPhone 17 Air, launched alongside the iPhone 17 series earlier this month, has already been under the microscope for its unusually slim build. Measuring just 5.6 mm thick, it has been promoted as the company’s most durable handset yet. Now, the popular durability-focused YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has put those claims to the test, subjecting the lightweight device to heat, scratch and bend trials.

Scratch Tests Reveal Ceramic Shield Strength

Equipped with a 6.5-inch OLED panel and Corning’s upgraded Ceramic Shield 2, the iPhone Air was advertised as being three times more resistant to scratches compared to previous models. The YouTuber examined this by marking the phone with different hardness levels.

“Plastic usually scratches at level 2 or 3 ... .glass at around 5 or 6 and Sapphire at 8 or 9…we barely see any scratches at level 7…..the Ceramic Shield 2 from Corning is definitely a massive improvement…,” he noted during the process.

Other areas, such as the titanium frame and the button,s were less forgiving, showing clear scuffs when tested. However, the main display continued to stand out, handling the lighter flame test without any visible impact.

Bend Test Puts Apple’s Durability Claims to Trial

The iPhone Air’s real challenge came during the bend test. When bent with both hands, the handset flexed slightly but did not break. The YouTuber then placed it under a machine that exerted 130 pounds of pressure directly onto the middle of the device — the weakest point for most smartphones. Remarkably, while the iPhone Air curved under force, it reverted to its original shape once the pressure was removed.

This outcome suggested that despite being Apple’s slimmest iPhone yet, it has an unusual ability to withstand significant stress.

Battery and Charging Trade-Offs

While the iPhone Air proved surprisingly resilient, the video did highlight some compromises. According to JerryRigEverything, the extremely thin build leaves less room for power capacity. “The charger is quite a bit slower than the pro models…so not only is the battery smaller, but it charges slower too ...,” he remarked.

For now, the durability tests appear to back Apple’s claims of toughness, though potential buyers may need to weigh that against shorter battery life and slower charging speeds.

Shayak Majumder

Shayak Majumder leads the ABP Live English team. He reviews gadgets, covers everything AI, and is on the lookout for the next big tech trend to cover. He is also building a data-driven AI-aware newsroom. Got tips? Reach out!
Read
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Apple IPhone 17 IPhone 17 Air
