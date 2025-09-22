Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyPrompt For Gemini AI Couple Photo: Here's How To Create A Retro-Style Portrait With Your Partner

Prompt For Gemini AI Couple Photo: Here's How To Create A Retro-Style Portrait With Your Partner

Want to time-travel to the 90's with your partner? This guide provides the exact prompt to use on Google Gemini to create a dreamy retro-style portrait.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Sep 2025 05:45 PM (IST)

Prompt For Gemini AI Couple Photo: If you want to see how you and your partner would look in a romantic, retro-style portrait but can’t actually do a photoshoot, don’t worry, Google Gemini has got you covered! With just a few photos and a simple prompt, you can create stunning AI couple portraits that capture a nostalgic 90s vibe.

Think soft golden light, cinematic shadows, and a dreamy romantic feel, all while keeping your original faces exactly as they are. It’s fast, free, and super easy.

What Is Gemini AI And Why Is It Popular

Gemini is Google’s AI image tool that can transform ordinary photos into cinematic, styled portraits. You can create retro couple shots, romantic poses, or any creative scene you imagine.

It’s gaining popularity because it’s simple, quick, and doesn’t require any editing skills. Just provide your photos, write a text prompt describing the scene, and Gemini brings your vision to life in seconds.

How To Make Your AI Retro Couple Portrait

Step 1: Open Google Gemini and go to the ‘Tools’ section. Click on ‘Create Images’.

Step 2: Upload a photo of you and your partner that you want in the portrait.

Step 3: Copy this prompt for your retro look:

"Cinematic retro couple portrait. He holds my yellow saree pallu, wearing a black shirt with a classic Dev Anand–style look. I wear a plain yellow chiffon saree, with dark brown wavy curly hair and a small flower in it, giving a romantic 90s vibe. We are in a windy setting, standing against a solid, slightly textured wall with deep shadows. Warm golden light, like sunset, creates a soft, nostalgic glow. Keep our original faces exactly as they are."

Step 4: Paste the prompt into Gemini’s text box.

Step 5: Click ‘Generate’ and wait for your AI portrait.

Step 6: Review the portrait. Save it, share it on social media, or use it as your profile picture.

Step 7 (Optional): Try different poses, outfit colours, or backgrounds to create multiple versions and pick your favourite.

Tip: Always respect privacy, use only your own or your partner’s photos.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Sep 2025 05:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Supreme Court Flags Need To Decriminalise Defamation: ‘Time Has Come’
Entertainment
NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
NHRC Orders Probe Against Ranbir Kapoor, Netflix Over E-Cigarette Depiction In 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'
Business
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
Markets Witness Heavy Selling Across IT Stocks, Sensex Crashes Nearly 500 Points
India
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
'Very Unfortunate': SC On Pilot's Fuel Cut-Off Mention In Ahmedabad Air India Crash Report
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget