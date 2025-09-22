Prompt For Gemini AI Couple Photo: If you want to see how you and your partner would look in a romantic, retro-style portrait but can’t actually do a photoshoot, don’t worry, Google Gemini has got you covered! With just a few photos and a simple prompt, you can create stunning AI couple portraits that capture a nostalgic 90s vibe.

Think soft golden light, cinematic shadows, and a dreamy romantic feel, all while keeping your original faces exactly as they are. It’s fast, free, and super easy.

What Is Gemini AI And Why Is It Popular

Gemini is Google’s AI image tool that can transform ordinary photos into cinematic, styled portraits. You can create retro couple shots, romantic poses, or any creative scene you imagine.

It’s gaining popularity because it’s simple, quick, and doesn’t require any editing skills. Just provide your photos, write a text prompt describing the scene, and Gemini brings your vision to life in seconds.

How To Make Your AI Retro Couple Portrait

Step 1: Open Google Gemini and go to the ‘Tools’ section. Click on ‘Create Images’.

Step 2: Upload a photo of you and your partner that you want in the portrait.

Step 3: Copy this prompt for your retro look:

"Cinematic retro couple portrait. He holds my yellow saree pallu, wearing a black shirt with a classic Dev Anand–style look. I wear a plain yellow chiffon saree, with dark brown wavy curly hair and a small flower in it, giving a romantic 90s vibe. We are in a windy setting, standing against a solid, slightly textured wall with deep shadows. Warm golden light, like sunset, creates a soft, nostalgic glow. Keep our original faces exactly as they are."

Step 4: Paste the prompt into Gemini’s text box.

Step 5: Click ‘Generate’ and wait for your AI portrait.

Step 6: Review the portrait. Save it, share it on social media, or use it as your profile picture.

Step 7 (Optional): Try different poses, outfit colours, or backgrounds to create multiple versions and pick your favourite.

Tip: Always respect privacy, use only your own or your partner’s photos.