TVs Are Now Cheaper In India: New GST Reform Brings Price Cuts Up To ₹85,000

TV makers in India are reducing prices across their models to pass on the benefit of the recent GST cut to customers. Starting September 22, the tax on TVs larger than 32 inches has dropped from 28% to 18%, leading to price cuts ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 85,000 depending on size and features. With the festival season starting Monday, the TV industry hopes these lower prices will encourage consumers to buy bigger screens, more feature-packed models, and upgrade their home entertainment setups.

Many buyers may also take advantage of online sales and special festival offers from e-commerce platforms.

Price Cuts By Top Brands

Sony, LG, and Panasonic have already revised their MRP lists. Sony is reducing its Bravia TVs by Rs 5,000 to Rs 71,000, with the 43-inch Bravia 2 now at Rs 54,900 and the 98-inch Bravia 5 at Rs 8.29 lakh.

LG has cut prices from Rs 2,500 to Rs 85,800 across 43-inch to 100-inch models, with the 100-inch TV now at Rs 4,99,790. Panasonic has slashed prices by Rs 3,000 to Rs 32,000, bringing its 43-inch TVs down to Rs 33,990 and its 75-inch model to Rs 3.68 lakh.

These discounts apply to both mid-range and high-end models, giving buyers a wider choice, especially those upgrading from older TVs.

Festival Sales Expectations

TV makers expect a spike in sales during the festive season, as customers may use their savings to buy larger TVs or upgrade to models with better features.

They also hope this will boost sales of bundled products, like soundbars and party speakers. With flat sales in the first half of the fiscal year, the industry is counting on Navaratri and other festivals to drive higher sales and attract more customers looking for upgraded home entertainment setups.

Retailers are also preparing for higher footfall in stores and online platforms during this period, and some are offering extra cashback, EMI deals, and exchange offers to attract buyers.