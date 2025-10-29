Amkette SleepTec N100: The Pocket-Sized Speaker That Helps You Sleep Faster

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeTechnologyAmkette SleepTec N100: The Pocket-Sized Speaker That Helps You Sleep Faster

Amkette has launched the SleepTec N100, a small and soothing sleep speaker made to help you relax and sleep faster. With nature sounds and a warm night light, it helps you drift off easily.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 29 Oct 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
Amkette has launched the SleepTec Sleep Speaker N100, a small and simple device made to help people sleep better. It is designed for both adults and babies who find it hard to fall asleep or relax after a long day. The SleepTec plays soft sounds that make the mind calm and remove background noise like traffic or dogs barking. It aims to make sleep easier and deeper in today’s busy lifestyle. The Sleep Speaker has 24 soothing sounds, including white noise, nature sounds, and light music. 

These sounds help reduce stress, improve focus, and make people feel more relaxed before sleeping.

SleepTec Sleep Speaker N100 Specifications & Features

The SleepTec Sleep Speaker N100 is built for people who want quiet and comfort before bedtime. It has an auto-off timer that can be set for 15, 30, or 60 minutes, so it turns off automatically after you fall asleep. 

The soft night light can be adjusted to six different levels, giving a gentle glow during late-night hours. Its buttons are easy to find and use, even in the darkness.

The speaker has a clean white design and a small size that makes it easy to carry or place anywhere in the room. Whether it’s used to calm a baby, focus on work, or relax after a tiring day, it fits easily into everyday life.

SleepTec Sleep Speaker: Battery, Sound Quality, & Price

The SleepTec has Bluetooth 5.3 and a 52mm driver, which gives clear sound when playing soft music or relaxation tracks. 

The 1200 mAh battery lasts for 10 to 13 hours on one charge, enough for overnight use. It can also be connected wirelessly from up to 10 meters away.

The SleepTec Sleep Speaker N100 is available online for ₹1,699 on Amkette’s website, Flipkart, Amazon, and other stores. It’s a simple device that helps create a peaceful space, perfect for sleeping, resting, or relaxing.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 29 Oct 2025 02:28 PM (IST)
TECHNOLOGY
