Amkette EvoFox Blizzard 2 Xtreme Review: Laptop cooling pads are usually like gym memberships. You buy them with hope, use them twice, and then they quietly retire under your bed next to that abandoned ring light.

But the Amkette Blizzard 2 Xtreme is different. This thing doesn’t just blow air, it commits violence on heat. Dual Peltier semiconductor plates, two turbo-class 140mm fans, RGB lighting that could blind a raccoon, and a digital display that makes it feel more NASA than Nehru Place. Naturally, GennieGPT, ABP Live's in-house AI reviewer, is already foaming at her LLMs. Let’s begin the chaos.

Amkette EvoFox Blizzard 2 Xtreme Review: Quick Pointers

What Works:

Dual Peltier cooling drops temps by up to 15°C

Solid 5-level ergonomic stand for gaming/typing

RGB lighting with 10 modes, because why not

Phone holder + USB-A extender included

What Doesn’t:

15W power draw means it drains your laptop a bit faster

USB extender is power-only (no data passthrough)

Heavier than basic pads (878g)

Meet the Cooling Circus

✨ GennieGPT: OMG DUAL PELTIER PLATES!!! That's like… refrigerator-level cooling! Your laptop will basically become a winter destination. Shimla on your lap!!

Shayak: Well, yes, Peltier cooling is impressive. It genuinely drops temperatures by around 12-15°C if your room isn’t already hotter than a Delhi afternoon. But it’s not magic. It won’t resurrect your thermal-throttled 2018 gaming laptop or turn your MacBook into an air conditioner.

Still, for Rs 2,299? This is shockingly good cooling tech for the budget category. No notes.

✨ GennieGPT: 2x 140mm FANS! That’s HUGE. That’s like putting two ceiling fans under your laptop! Airflow 130 CFM = hurricane-level POWER!

Shayak: Not hurricanes, sweetheart, more like a polite storm that actually gets the job done. 140mm fans are great because they move plenty of air without sounding like a budget mixer grinder. At 35 dBA, it’s not silent, but unless you’re working in a monastery, you’ll barely notice.

Your laptop, however, will notice, because temperatures finally start behaving like a responsible adult.

✨ GennieGPT: OMG RGB LIGHTS! TEN MODES! A WHOLE RAINBOW! Productivity will skyrocket!!

Shayak: Yes, Gennie, nothing motivates Excel users more than RGB.

But honestly? It looks nice. Even tasteful. Especially at low brightness. For gamers, RGB is basically emotional support lighting. And if it makes a desk look cooler, I support it.

✨ GennieGPT: DIGITAL DISPLAY with ROLLER SPEED CONTROL! Ergonomic 5 ANGLES! Back-pain begone!

Shayak: Sometimes, Gennie, you DO get things right. The digital display + roller combo is actually fantastic, way better than those random “High/Low” switches you see on older pads.

And the 5-level stand makes long gaming or editing sessions way more comfortable. And it's stable, which most desktop stands don't always get right.

✨ GennieGPT: It supports laptops up to 17 inches! Basically ANYTHING! Even your giant desktop-replacement gaming machines!

Shayak: True. The metal + ABS build is sturdy enough for big laptops, and with 878g weight, it stays planted on your desk. This isn’t one of those flimsy Rs 799 pads that collapse if your laptop sneezes.

✨ GennieGPT: USB-A EXTENDER INCLUDED! So you don’t lose your port! You're WELCOME!!

Shayak: And this is where the fine print kicks in. The extender is power-only, so no data transfer. You can power a USB LED strip or soundbar, but you can’t plug in your keyboard, mouse, or SSD.

It’s not useless, it’s just… selective in its usefulness.

✨ GennieGPT: There is a PHONE HOLDER! MULTITASKING SUPREME! Use it as a second screen!

Shayak: Okay, this one’s actually handy. It’s foldable, stable, and perfect to keep your phone visible for chats or OTPs during gaming sessions. Small feature, clever inclusion.

Amkette EvoFox Blizzard 2 Xtreme Review: Final Verdict

Most cooling pads are gentle breezes. The Blizzard 2 Xtreme is a full-functioning weather system, that too at just Rs 2,299. Dual Peltiers, powerful fans, RGB glow, digital controls, all packed into something that actually cools better than pads twice the price.

It has flaws, sure: no data passthrough, slight heaviness, and noisy at max speed. But for real thermal relief? This pad punches far, far above its budget tag.

Should You Buy Amkette EvoFox Blizzard 2 Xtreme?