Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Announced: Check Out Expected Date

HomeTechnologyAmazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Announced: Check Out Expected Date

Amazon has announced the Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, promising mega deals, bank discounts, and festive shopping fun.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 Dates: Amazon has officially announced the return of its Great Indian Festival 2025, one of India’s most-awaited online shopping events. The sale will feature heavy discounts across top categories like smartphones, laptops, home appliances, fashion, and more. Just like every year, Prime members will enjoy 24-hour early access to all offers before they open for the general public.

While the e-commerce giant hasn’t revealed the exact launch date yet, the sale is expected to fall around the festive season, somewhere between Navratri and Diwali, making it a shopping extravaganza for millions of customers.

What to Expect: Deals and Discounts

Amazon has introduced us to a variety of exciting offers such as “Blockbuster Deals,” “Trending Deals,” “Top 100 Deals,” and “Can’t-Miss Price Drops.” These will cover popular categories like smartphones, laptops, wearables, electronics, and home appliances.

Adding to the excitement, Amazon has confirmed special bank offers, including:

  • 10% instant discount on SBI credit and debit cards.
  • Extra savings on EMI transactions.

Customers can also maximise value through Exchange Offers, where old devices can be traded in for discounts on new purchases. The exchange price will depend on your phone's model, its condition, and more.

Extra Benefits for Shoppers

Amazon is also trying to make the shopping experience even more rewarding by offering additional perks:

  • Amazon Pay Later: Instant credit with rewards worth up to Rs 600.
  • Amazon Pay Wallet: Cashback of up to Rs 100.
  • Amazon Rewards: Assured 5% cashback for select users.

Products often go out of stock as the sale begins, so shoppers are advised to update payment details and addresses in advance to ensure a smooth checkout.

Alongside discounts, Amazon will host its Fun Zone activities during the sale. Customers can participate in “Spin & Win” contests with prizes like the iPhone 16 Pro, as well as quiz-based games offering rewards up to Rs 15,000.

With great deals, cashback offers, and festive contests, the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 seems to be bigger and better than ever.

Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 02 Sep 2025 12:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amazon TECHNOLOGY
