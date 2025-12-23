Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Air taxis could soon change daily travel for people living in India’s most crowded cities. Bengaluru-based Sarla Aviation has begun ground testing of its half-scale electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi, taking a big step toward real-world urban air mobility. This move shows that air taxis are no longer just an idea on paper.

For cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where traffic consumes hours every day, this technology could offer faster travel, cleaner transport, and real relief from endless road congestion.

Air Taxi in Delhi & Mumbai: How It Can Change Daily Life

Delhi and Mumbai both struggle with heavy traffic, but for different reasons. Delhi faces long-distance congestion, pollution, and unpredictable travel times. Mumbai deals with limited road space, dense population, and constant bottlenecks. Air taxis could help both cities in a big way.

With eVTOL air taxis, people could travel across the city in minutes instead of hours. A journey that normally takes a long time by road could become much shorter by air.

This would be especially helpful for office-goers, business travellers, and anyone who loses productive time stuck in traffic every day. Pollution is another major concern, particularly in Delhi. Since eVTOL air taxis are fully electric, they do not produce direct emissions.

Fewer cars on the road would also mean lower overall pollution levels and reduced noise in crowded areas. Airport connectivity is a shared problem for both cities. Reaching the airport on time can be stressful due to traffic jams.

Air taxis could provide fast and reliable city-to-airport travel, reducing delays and missed flights. This would make travel planning much easier for passengers.

Why Sarla Aviation’s eVTOL Testing Matters For Urban Transport

Sarla Aviation’s ground testing of its half-scale eVTOL demonstrator marks an important phase in India’s aviation journey. The aircraft is not just a concept model but a functional sub-scale vehicle designed to test structure, propulsion systems, and safety architecture.

This testing phase shows that the project has moved beyond lab-level ideas into real aircraft validation.

The company has also announced plans to build a full-scale static aircraft for national platforms like India Mobility, showing long-term intent.

With $13 million raised in funding, Sarla Aviation is strengthening its technical and operational capabilities. If developed further, this initiative could shape the future of urban transport in India, especially in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where traffic has become a daily struggle.