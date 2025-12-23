Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeTechnologyEXCLUSIVE | Air Taxis Could Soon Fly Over Delhi & Mumbai Traffic: Sarla Aviation Takes First Big Step

EXCLUSIVE | Air Taxis Could Soon Fly Over Delhi & Mumbai Traffic: Sarla Aviation Takes First Big Step

A Bengaluru startup has started ground testing electric air taxis, bringing India closer to fast, clean urban travel that could replace hours of road traffic with minutes in the air.

By : Mrityunjay Singh | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 01:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Air taxis could soon change daily travel for people living in India’s most crowded cities. Bengaluru-based Sarla Aviation has begun ground testing of its half-scale electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) air taxi, taking a big step toward real-world urban air mobility. This move shows that air taxis are no longer just an idea on paper. 

For cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where traffic consumes hours every day, this technology could offer faster travel, cleaner transport, and real relief from endless road congestion.

Air Taxi in Delhi & Mumbai: How It Can Change Daily Life

Delhi and Mumbai both struggle with heavy traffic, but for different reasons. Delhi faces long-distance congestion, pollution, and unpredictable travel times. Mumbai deals with limited road space, dense population, and constant bottlenecks. Air taxis could help both cities in a big way.

With eVTOL air taxis, people could travel across the city in minutes instead of hours. A journey that normally takes a long time by road could become much shorter by air.

This would be especially helpful for office-goers, business travellers, and anyone who loses productive time stuck in traffic every day. Pollution is another major concern, particularly in Delhi. Since eVTOL air taxis are fully electric, they do not produce direct emissions. 

Fewer cars on the road would also mean lower overall pollution levels and reduced noise in crowded areas. Airport connectivity is a shared problem for both cities. Reaching the airport on time can be stressful due to traffic jams. 

Air taxis could provide fast and reliable city-to-airport travel, reducing delays and missed flights. This would make travel planning much easier for passengers.

Why Sarla Aviation’s eVTOL Testing Matters For Urban Transport

Sarla Aviation’s ground testing of its half-scale eVTOL demonstrator marks an important phase in India’s aviation journey. The aircraft is not just a concept model but a functional sub-scale vehicle designed to test structure, propulsion systems, and safety architecture.

This testing phase shows that the project has moved beyond lab-level ideas into real aircraft validation. 

The company has also announced plans to build a full-scale static aircraft for national platforms like India Mobility, showing long-term intent.

With $13 million raised in funding, Sarla Aviation is strengthening its technical and operational capabilities. If developed further, this initiative could shape the future of urban transport in India, especially in cities like Delhi and Mumbai, where traffic has become a daily struggle.

Also read

About the author Mrityunjay Singh

Mrityunjay Singh is the Deputy Bureau Chief – Maharashtra at ABP News, with over 19 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He covers politics, governance, security, and major developments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, delivering ground-reports with sharp analysis and credibility. He also has a keen interest in international affairs and defence.
Read
Published at : 23 Dec 2025 12:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cities TECHNOLOGY
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh: VHP Protests In Delhi, Tries To Break Barricades | Watch
India
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
'BJP Proposing Elimination Of Constitution, Has Weaponised ED, CBI': Rahul Gandhi In Berlin
Cities
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
Delhi Covered In Dense Fog Amid 'Severe' AQI; Flights, Train Services Hit As Visibility Drops
India
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
'Biggest Mess...': Indian Techies Stranded After US Reschedules Visa Interviews Amid New Vetting Rules
Advertisement

Videos

UP Politics: Heats Up on Chaudhary Charan Singh Jayanti as SP MLA Reaches Assembly on Tractor
Delhi: Protest outside Bangladesh High Commission turns tense, BSP workers detained by police
Delhi: BSP Workers Clash with Police During Protest at Bangladesh High Commission
Bangladesh Violence: Bangladesh Summons Indian High Commissioner Amid Protests Over Minority Safety
Bangladesh Violence: Nationwide Anger in India Over Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Protests Held in Delhi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Challenging China : Why India Is Not In Pax Silica
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget