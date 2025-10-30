Heavy Rains In Several WB Districts Due To Weakened Cyclone ‘Montha’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesWest BengalHeavy Rains In Several WB Districts Due To Weakened Cyclone ‘Montha’

Weakened Cyclone 'Montha' will cause heavy rainfall in several parts of WB until Saturday, according to the IMD. North Bengal, particularly Darjeeling and Kalimpong, faces the risk of landslides.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata: Cyclone ‘Montha’, which has gradually weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area, will bring heavy rain in some districts of West Bengal till Saturday, the IMD said.

The weather system, which is situated over south Chhattisgarh, is likely to move northwards towards east Madhya Pradesh and weaken further, the India Meteorological Department said in a bulletin.

It is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rain (7-20 cm) at one or two places in the north Bengal districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar and 7-11 cm precipitation in Malda, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur on Friday, it said.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in Alipurduar and Coochbehar on Saturday.

The IMD warned that landslides may occur in the hilly areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, owing to the downpour.

The south Bengal districts of Birbhum, Murshidabad, Paschim Bardhaman and Purulia are also expected to receive heavy rainfall till Friday.

Light to moderate rain is likely over many places in the other south Bengal districts, it added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 03:30 PM (IST)
