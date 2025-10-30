Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaCyclone Montha Batters Andhra, Telangana; Warangal, Nellore Face Severe Waterlogging — Video

Cyclone Montha Batters Andhra, Telangana; Warangal, Nellore Face Severe Waterlogging — Video

Cyclone Montha devastated Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with severe flooding and infrastructure damage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The devastating aftermath of Cyclone Montha has left large swathes of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana battling severe flooding and infrastructure collapse, even as authorities credit timely preparedness for preventing greater loss of life. The cyclone, which rapidly intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, made landfall between Nellore and Anakapalle, lashing the coastal belt with torrential rain and high-speed winds. The impact extended inland, inundating districts across both states and throwing life out of gear.

In Andhra Pradesh, the storm’s fury was most pronounced in Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, and Guntur, regions that bore the brunt of flash floods and road washouts. Power lines were snapped, communication networks suffered outages, and hundreds of homes were damaged, as per a report on The New Indian Express. The government’s early evacuation efforts and pre-positioning of disaster response teams, however, helped avert major casualties.

Cyclone Montha Ravages Telangana 

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Nekkonda received 24.63 cm of rainfall, followed by Parvathagiri with 23.48 cm. Several other regions, including Amrabad, Uppununtala, Veltur, and Ainolu, also saw record downpours.

Authorities declared holidays for schools and colleges across multiple districts, including Warangal, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Mahabubabad, reported Times of India. In Khammam, officials opened 23 gates of the Paleru reservoir to release excess inflows, while coal mining operations in Bhadrachalam were suspended amid flooding.

In Ongole, submerged roads, power outages, and extensive flooding crippled movement. Rescue teams saved several stranded individuals — including a man who clung to a tree overnight — and evacuated 200 workers trapped at the Veligonda Reservoir Project. Emergency crews also rescued nine buses marooned near Palnadu, while 1.13 lakh cusecs of water were released from the Gundlakamma Reservoir to prevent a breach.

In Nellore, the rising Pennar River forced flood alerts, as three sand transport boats broke free near the Sangam Penna bridge, narrowly avoiding a major accident. Several low-lying areas, including Bogolu mandal, remain underwater.

 

 

Further north, swollen rivers in Srikakulam and Anakapalle breached danger levels, prompting evacuations and disrupting transport. Landslides at Srisailam stranded hundreds of pilgrims; temple authorities, led by Executive Officer M. Srinivasa Rao, launched annaprasadam and relief efforts to support those affected.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
Andhra Pradesh Telangana
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
World
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Trump Caught On Hot Mic Hinting At Breakthrough In Xi Jinping Summit Amid Us-China Tensions
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: CM Yogi Targets RJD Over ‘Criminal Legacy’ As Campaign Tensions Rise
Bihar Election Heats Up: Violence And Public Anger Erupt Across Campaign Trail
Bihar Shock: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Police Launch Manhunt
Gujarat News: Ahmedabad Tailor Fined For Failing To Deliver Bridal Blouse On Time
Sudan Crisis Deepens: Over 460 Killed In Hospital Attack As Paramilitary Forces Tighten Grip On Darfur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget