LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result Today (08.03 2026): SAMRUDHI SM-45 SUNDAY 3PM 1 CR Lucky Draw Result - TO BE OUT SOON
Kerala Lottery Sambad Result Sunday (March 08, 2026): Samrudhi SM-45 draw out today at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. Refresh page and follow ABP Live to get updates.
LIVE
Background
Kerala Lottery Result Sunday (March 08, 2026): One of the most reputable and well-run lottery systems in India, the Kerala State Lottery is renowned for its openness, social impact, and government supervision.
Kerala Lottery results announced today, Sunday, 08 March 2026:
SAMRUDHI SM-45 – Sunday Bumper Draw Results (Top 3 Prize Winners)
Draw Date: 08-03-2026
Lottery Name: SAMRUDHI SM-45
1st Prize: ₹1 Crore – TBA
2nd Prize: ₹25 Lakh – TBA
3rd Prize: ₹5 Lakh – TBA
History of Kerala Lottery
Started in 1967 by the Government of Kerala. India’s first state-run lottery, introduced to:
-
Provide employment to the poor and unemployed
-
Raise funds for social welfare without increasing taxes
-
The initiative was led by P. K. Kunju, then Finance Minister of Kerala.
-
Over time, the Kerala Lottery became a model system for other Indian states.
Purpose Behind the Lottery
Unlike private or illegal lotteries, Kerala Lottery was created to:
-
Generate revenue for public welfare
-
Provide legal income to thousands of ticket sellers
-
Eliminate illegal lottery rackets
Government Control & Transparency
-
Fully managed by the Kerala State Lotteries Department
-
Draws are conducted publicly
-
Results are officially published and audited
This transparency is why Kerala Lottery enjoys high public trust.
Many Indian states adopted identical lottery systems after Kerala's success. One of the most reputable lotteries in India is the Kerala Lottery. Over time, lotteries were added on a daily, weekly, and bumper basis. Kerala State Lotteries consists of seven weekly lotteries, a monthly draw, and six bumper lotteries. Every day at 3:00 PM, the seven-week draw is held at Gorky Bhavan, which is close to Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala State hosts a number of seasonal "bumper" lotteries, including those for Christmas, summer, Vishu, monsoon, Thiruvonam, and Pooja, in addition to the weekly lotteries. Today, March 08, 2026, the SAMRUDHI SM-45 lottery will take place at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, close to Bakery Junction.
(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-45 SUNDAY: Can You Sell It For More Than It's Face Value?
No, under no circumstances may a ticket be sold for more than face value.
Kerala Lottery SAMRUDHI SM-45 SUNDAY: Is It Possible for Another State Individual to Purchase The Ticket?
Kerala lottery tickets are only sold within the state, and only state residents are eligible to win prizes. This is in accordance with government policy.