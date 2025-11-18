Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesUP UKUP Farmers To Receive Next PM-Kisan Instalment; Over 2.15 Crore Beneficiaries Listed

UP Farmers To Receive Next PM-Kisan Instalment; Over 2.15 Crore Beneficiaries Listed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of PM Kisan from Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) on Wednesday, it said.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow, Nov 18 (PTI) More than 2.15 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh will benefit from the 21st instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan), with Rs 4,314.26 crore being transferred directly into their bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), an official statement issued here on Tuesday said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 21st instalment of PM Kisan from Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) on Wednesday, it said.

So far, Rs 90,354.32 crore has been credited to the accounts of UP farmers through the PM Kisan scheme (up to the 20th instalment).

On Wednesday, the 21st instalment of PM Kisan will benefit 2,15,323 farmers in the state.

Each eligible farmer family receives a financial assistance of Rs 6,000 per year, disbursed in three instalments directly to the beneficiary’s bank account via DBT.

The total amount for this installment is Rs 4,314.26 crore. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 18 Nov 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
UP PM Kisan PM-KISAN Instalment 2.15 Crore Beneficiaries
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Desktop Users: Here's What We Know So Far
Elon Musk's X (Twitter) Down For Desktop Users: Here's What We Know So Far
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
Delhi Blast Probe: Photo Shows Dr Shaheen Shahid & Muzammil Shakeel Buying Brezza For Bomb Plot
News
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
Delhi Blast Probe: Court Sends Co-Conspirator Jasir Bilal Wani To 10-Day NIA Custody
India
'No Whitewashing, No Justification': Jaishankar’s Stern Warning On Terror At SCO Summit
'No Whitewashing, No Justification': Jaishankar’s Stern Warning On Terror At SCO Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget