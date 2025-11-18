Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusiness'Trusted Partners’: Goyal Highlights Indo-US Growth Push, Announces Long-Term LPG Import Pact

Speaking at the 22nd Indo-US Economic Summit organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Goyal underscored the need for a calibrated approach.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 05:12 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India and the United States remain firmly committed to deepening bilateral trade ties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday, indicating that “good news” could follow once both countries arrive at a “fair, equitable, and balanced” agreement.

Balancing Domestic Interests In Negotiations

“Negotiation is a process and India as a nation has to secure its interests, and the interests of its stakeholders, businesses, and balance it with our sensitivities, our farmers, fishermen, and small industries,” he said.

“And when we find the right balance, you can rest assured, we will get outcomes on this score,” he added.

Strong Trade Ties Underscored By LNG Contract

Highlighting recent progress in economic cooperation, Goyal pointed to the signing of a term contract for the import of 2.2 million tonnes of LNG per year from the US, describing it as evidence of the “strong bond” between the two countries.

“They see India as a trusted partner,” the Minister said. “We are both equally committed to working to expand trade and commerce between the two countries. When the deal becomes fair, equitable, and balanced, you will hear good news.”

Talks Resume After Tariff-Related Pause

The Minister’s comments follow the resumption of formal trade discussions after a 1.5-month pause triggered by the US’ decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on certain imports from India.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 05:11 PM (IST)
Union Minister Piyush Goyal United STates INDIA LPG Import
