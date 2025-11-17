Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesUP UKDual PAN Case: Azam Khan & Son Abdullah Azam Get 7-Year Jail Term

Dual PAN Case: Azam Khan & Son Abdullah Azam Get 7-Year Jail Term

The judgement comes just months after he secured bail in September this year, walking out of Rampur jail after nearly 23 months in custody.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 04:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam were on Monday sentenced to seven years’ imprisonment by a Special MP-MLA Magistrate Court in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur in the dual PAN card case. The case, filed in December 2019 at the Civil Lines Police Station by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Akash Saxena, alleges that the two held dual PAN cards with different dates of birth (DoBs). Saxena claimed they obtained the PAN cards using forged documents and used them for banking transactions and income tax records. The latest conviction adds to the long list of legal battles surrounding Azam Khan.

Legal Setbacks Continue For Khan

Azam Khan, who has been embroiled in multiple cases, faces yet another major legal challenge. The judgement comes just months after he secured bail in September this year, walking out of Rampur jail after nearly 23 months in custody.

Recently, Khan received relief when he was acquitted in a separate case involving allegations of misusing his official ministerial letterhead and seal in 2014 to issue defamatory statements against the BJP and its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The incident allegedly occurred while he was a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. However, a Lucknow court dismissed the case due to lack of evidence.

“After considering all aspects, the court is of the opinion that the charges against accused Azam Khan have not been proven beyond doubt. Hence, he deserves to be acquitted,” the order said.

Since his release on bail, Khan has sought to reassert himself in Uttar Pradesh’s political landscape. Earlier this month, he met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and described their relationship as a familial bond. He also sharpened his criticism of the state government, telling PTI on 6 November: “Law and order se ‘law’ gayab hai, yahan sirf ‘order’ chal raha hai.”

Joint Jail Plea Filed

Meanwhile, in Rampur, Khan’s lawyer has submitted a petition requesting that Azam Khan and Abdullah Azam be kept in the same prison. The court will now decide where the two will be lodged.

Also read
Published at : 17 Nov 2025 03:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Azam Khan Uttar Pradesh UP News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
Hasina’s First Reaction After Dhaka Court Sentences Her To Death
Hasina’s First Reaction After Dhaka Court Sentences Her To Death
UP UK
Dual PAN Case: Azam Khan & Son Abdullah Azam Get 7-Year Jail Term
Dual PAN Case: Azam Khan & Son Abdullah Azam Get 7-Year Jail Term
Cities
Nitish Kumar Meets Governor But Doesn't Resign; Cabinet Minister Reveals Why
Nitish Kumar Meets Governor But Doesn't Resign; Cabinet Minister Reveals Why
World
42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision In Saudi Arabia
42 Indian Umrah Pilgrims Feared Dead In Bus-Tanker Collision In Saudi Arabia
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: NIA Arrests Amir Rashid As Major Suicide-Car-Bomb Plot Unravels In Delhi Blast
Breaking: Nitish Kumar Set To Resign As NDA Accelerates Government Formation In Bihar
Breaking: Nitish Kumar To Resign, NDA Plans 20 November Swearing-In With Modi Presence
Breaking: Major Mecca-Medina Bus-Tanker Crash Kills 42 Hyderabad Pilgrims, Owaisi Reacted
Breaking | Tensions Grip Medina As Mecca-Medina Bus Crashes Into Diesel Tanker
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget