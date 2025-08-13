Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesTelanganaOwaisi Slams GHMC’s Independence Day Meat Ban, Calls It ‘Unconstitutional’: '99% Of Telangana Eats Meat'

Owaisi Slams GHMC’s Independence Day Meat Ban, Calls It ‘Unconstitutional’: '99% Of Telangana Eats Meat'

Asaduddin Owaisi criticised GHMC's order to close slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15, calling it unconstitutional and a violation of citizens' rights to liberty and cultural practices.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Aug 2025 04:03 PM (IST)

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has strongly opposed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) directive to close slaughterhouses and meat shops on August 15, terming it a violation of citizens’ rights.

Meat Shop To Remain Close On I-Day In Telangana

In a post on X, Owaisi questioned the rationale behind the restriction, saying it was “callous and unconstitutional” and had no link to celebrating Independence Day. He argued that with 99% of Telangana’s population consuming meat, such bans infringe on people’s liberty, privacy, livelihood, cultural practices, nutrition, and religion. He said, "What’s the connection between eating meat and celebrating independence day? 99% of Telangana’s people eat meat. These meat bans violate people’s right to liberty, privacy, livelihood, culture, nutrition & religion."

 


The GHMC has ordered closures on August 15 for Independence Day and on August 16 for Janmashtami with the directive circulated to police commissioners in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

Similar Meat Shop Closure Order Sparks Row

Similar orders in Maharashtra — including in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Malegaon, and Nagpur — have sparked political backlash. In Kalyan-Dombivli, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray also condemned the ban, asserting that dietary choices on Independence Day were a matter of personal freedom and tradition, not religion or national interest.

Aaditya Thackeray told ANI, "In our house, even on Navratri, our prasad has prawns, fish, because this is our tradition, this is our Hinduism... This is not a matter of religion, and it is not a matter of national interest."

The Maharashtra government remains split over the issue, with NCP leaders questioning the move and BJP members defending it by citing a 1988 state order permitting municipal bodies to enforce such bans on certain occasions.

ALSO READ: Former DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Acquitted Years After Naming 14-Yr-Old Rape Victim

Published at : 13 Aug 2025 04:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Owaisi Independence Day
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
SC Hears Challenge To Bihar Voter List Verification, Says More Document Options ‘Voter-Friendly’
World
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
'Enemy Can't Snatch Even A Single Drop...': Shehbaz Sharif Issues New Threat Over Indus Waters Treaty
Cities
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Chief Justice Agrees To Review SC Decision On Stray Dogs: 'I Will Look Into This'
Sports
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
India Files Formal Bid To Bring 2030 Commonwealth Games To Ahmedabad
Advertisement

Videos

Haryana Violence: Violent Clashes Erupt in Nuh, Haryana Over Parking Dispute | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Election Commission of Bias, Alleges Voter ID Duplication by BJP Leaders | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Security Forces Thwart Infiltration Attempt in Uri; One Soldier Injured | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Preparations in Full Swing for Independence Day; Amit Shah Hoists Tricolor in Delhi | ABP NEWS
Janhit: Political Turmoil Over Voter List Revision and Allegations of Vote Fraud Shake Indian Parliament | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sadhguru
Sadhguru
Youth & Spirituality: Why Are Youngsters Taking To Spirituality These Days?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget