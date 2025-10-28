Shimla: Teacher Suspended As Video Of Beating Student Sparks Outrage

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Shimla: In a strict action against corporal punishment, the Education Department, District Shimla, has suspended a government teacher after a video showing her inflicting physical punishment on a student went viral on social media.

According to an official order issued by the Office of the Deputy Director, School Education (Elementary), District Shimla, vide letter dated October 28, Reena Rathore, Head Teacher, Government Primary School (GPS) Gawana, Centre Kutara, Education Block Rohru, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

"It has come to the notice of the undersigned through a widely circulated video on social media that Reena Rathore, HT GPS Gawana (Centre Kutara) E/B Rohru Distt Shimla, inflicted severe corporal punishment on a student of the school by deliberately using a prickly bush. This act is a gross violation of Section 17 of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, and the standing instructions of the Government. This conduct constitutes gross misconduct under Rule 3(1) of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964, showing complete lack of devotion to duty and behaviour unbecoming of a Government Servant," the order states.

Invoking Rule 10(1) of the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1965, the Deputy Director ordered her suspension with immediate effect. The order further directs that during the suspension period, the teacher's headquarters will be the Office of the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO), Sarahan, District Shimla, and she shall not leave the headquarters without prior permission of the competent authority.

Copies of the suspension order have also been forwarded to the Director, School Education, Himachal Pradesh (Shimla); Principal, GSSS Kutara; and BEEOs of Rohru and Sarahan for information and necessary action.

The Department emphasised that the incident is being viewed seriously as it violates the Right to Education Act, 2009, which explicitly prohibits corporal punishment in schools. Officials added that the government maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of violence or harassment against students, and disciplinary proceedings will follow as per established rules.

The incident, which sparked public outrage after circulating on social media, has once again raised concerns about the need for increased sensitivity and awareness among educators regarding child rights and psychological safety in classrooms.

