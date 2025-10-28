Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesTamil NaduStalin Accuses EPS Of Bowing To Amit Shah, Calls 2026 Polls A Battle To Save Tamil Nadu

Stalin Accuses EPS Of Bowing To Amit Shah, Calls 2026 Polls A Battle To Save Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister said that the AIADMK, which once claimed to be a Dravidian party, had now completely mortgaged its political independence to the BJP.

By : IANS | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 10:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, accusing him of "surrendering before Union Home Minister Amit Shah" and betraying the Dravidian legacy for political convenience.

Addressing a special training session at Mamallapuram for DMK workers titled “En Polling Station, Oru Vetriyana Polling Station” (My Polling Station, A Winning Polling Station), Stalin said that the upcoming 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election would be a "decisive battle to protect the state from the BJP-AIADMK combine".

"The 2021 election was fought to liberate Tamil Nadu from the clutches of a subservient AIADMK group. The 2026 election will be to safeguard our state from those who now plan to corrupt and destroy it," he declared, reiterating his confidence that the DMK’s “Dravidian Model 2.0” government would emerge victorious once again.

The Chief Minister said that the AIADMK, which once claimed to be a Dravidian party, had now completely mortgaged its political independence to the BJP.

“Edappadi Palaniswami has surrendered before Amit Shah. The AIADMK no longer speaks for Tamil Nadu’s interests, it only echoes the voice of Delhi,” he charged.

Stalin also mocked Palaniswami’s efforts to form a broad opposition alliance, claiming that despite his attempts to rope in the DMDK, Left parties, and the Congress, no one was willing to join hands with the AIADMK.

"He invited everyone, the VIPs, the Communists, the Congress, but no one went. That shows where they stand today," he said, adding that the people of Tamil Nadu "neither want the AIADMK-BJP alliance nor believe in their false promises".

Reaffirming his party’s commitment to the principles of social justice, secularism, and state autonomy, Stalin said the DMK’s governance had strengthened Tamil Nadu’s economy and welfare systems over the past five years.

"We have built a prosperous Tamil Nadu. The BJP-AIADMK nexus is trying to destroy it. We will uproot them completely," he said to loud applause from party cadres.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 28 Oct 2025 10:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assembly Elections MK Stalin Tamil NAdu
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

West Bengal
‘Fear Of NRC’ Death Triggers Mamata-BJP Faceoff In West Bengal
‘Fear Of NRC’ Death Triggers Mamata-BJP Faceoff In West Bengal
Cities
BJP Leader Shot Dead In MP's Katni; One Accused’s Father Dies By Suicide Hours Later
BJP Leader Shot Dead In MP's Katni; One Accused’s Father Dies By Suicide Hours Later
News
Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Areas
Cyclone Montha Landfall Begins In Andhra Pradesh, Heavy Rains Lash Coastal Areas
Election 2025
Prashant Kishor Reacts To Dual Voter ID Row, Says He’s Registered In Bihar Since 2021
Prashant Kishor Reacts To Dual Voter ID Row, Says He’s Registered In Bihar Since 2021
Advertisement

Videos

Mahagathbandhan Manifesto to Focus on Youth and Women: Monthly Aid, Jobs for Every Household Expected
Chhath Puja Concludes with Arghya to Rising Sun: Leaders and Devotees Offer Prayers Across India
Breaking: Delhi to Ban BS4 and BS5 Diesel Vehicles from Nov 1: Only BS6 Models Allowed Entry
Double Voter Controversy: Prashant Kishor Listed as Voter in Both Bengal and Bihar, EC Probes Begin
Breaking: Mahagathbandhan to Unveil Bihar Poll Manifesto: Jobs for Every Family, ₹2,500 Aid for Women
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
In Spite Of Headwinds In Bilateral Relations, India-US Elevates QUAD Military Engagement
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget