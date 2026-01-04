School Holiday On January 5: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

As severe winter conditions grip large parts of north India, several states have either extended or announced school closures to safeguard students, while southern states continue normal academic schedules. Uttar Pradesh has ordered a state-wide shutdown of schools until January 5, citing the cold wave, even as Delhi, Punjab and Haryana remain in their scheduled winter vacation periods. In contrast, schools across southern states are open, as their winter breaks have already concluded. Administrations across regions say student safety remains the priority amid falling temperatures.

North India Extends Winter Breaks

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed that all schools from Class 1 to Class 12 remain closed until Monday, January 5, to protect children from the ongoing cold wave.

In Punjab, the state government has extended winter holidays for all government and private schools until Wednesday, January 7. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said the decision was taken in view of sharply falling temperatures and student safety concerns.

In Rajasthan, authorities have ordered schools to remain closed until Monday due to cold wave conditions, with officials closely monitoring the weather and indicating that the break could be extended if temperatures continue to dip.

South India Schools Function Normally

In contrast, schools across southern states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are functioning as usual. January 5 is a working day in these states, as their winter vacation periods have already ended.

Meanwhile, in parts of Assam, including Guwahati and adjoining areas, district administrations have declared holidays until January 6 following a sudden temperature drop of 6-7 degrees Celsius. Officials described the conditions as “extreme cold”, prompting precautionary closures.

Authorities across states have said further decisions on school closures will depend on weather conditions over the coming days.