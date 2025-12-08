School Holiday On December 9: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

The second week of December 2025 has brought widespread school closures across India as sharp weather fluctuations, administrative requirements and election-related activities force multiple states to suspend classes. While some governments have already issued formal holiday notifications, others are assessing conditions daily before making further decisions. From severe cold waves in the north to local body elections in the south, parents and students are facing a rapidly shifting schedule. Here is a detailed breakdown of affected states, reasons for closures and what families should expect in the days ahead.

Jammu & Kashmir

Schools in the winter-zone areas of Jammu & Kashmir will remain closed from December 8-14 due to a steep drop in temperatures, dense fog and early snowfall. Authorities have extended winter vacations significantly as the region prepares for harsher conditions.

Pre-primary schools will stay shut until February 28, 2026, while Classes 1-8 will also remain on break until the same date. Classes 9-12 are scheduled to resume on December 11, though officials have indicated the possibility of further extensions depending on weather developments. Parents have been advised to monitor district notifications closely.

Kerala & Telangana

In Kerala, all government and private schools across several districts will remain closed on December 9-11 to facilitate local body elections. The decision aims to ensure that polling stations, logistics and staff arrangements can be managed smoothly. Schools may issue additional district-level advisories depending on local administrative needs.

In Telangana, the State Teachers and Colleges Employees Association has requested the Chief Electoral Officer to declare holidays in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts on December 11, 14 and 17, coinciding with Gram Panchayat elections. The appeal comes as key universities, including Osmania University and JNTUH, have scheduled examinations on these dates, potentially preventing thousands of students and staff from voting. The association argues that conducting exams on polling days undermines the Election Commission’s objective of ensuring maximum voter turnout.