School Holiday On December 4: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

HomeStatesSchool Holiday On December 4: Check Which States Have Announced Closures

Apart from Tamil Nadu, multiple districts in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have declared school holidays for December 4 due to the severe weather conditions.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 10:20 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Schools across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala will remain closed on December 4 due to Cyclone Ditwah and persistent heavy rainfall, prompting widespread safety measures across multiple coastal districts. Chennai and neighbouring regions are among the worst affected, with the IMD issuing strong weather alerts as the cyclone continues to influence conditions along the southeast coast. Several districts in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala have followed Tamil Nadu in announcing closures, citing risks linked to flooding and landslides. Meanwhile, schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will remain open, with only air pollution-related precautions in place. Students have been advised to monitor official district announcements for any last-minute updates.

AP Districts With Holiday On December 4

  • Nellore
  • Tirupati
  • Chittoo
  • Prakasam
  • East Godavari (Selected Blocks)
  • Krishna (Low-lying Areas)

In Kerala, continuous rainfall and the heightened risk of landslides in hilly areas have led to district-specific closures. Schools will remain closed in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam, while selected areas in Kollam have also been affected. Some coastal schools have temporarily shifted classes online.

Kerala Districts With Holiday On December 4

  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • Kollam (Selected Areas)
  • Pathanamthitta
  • Idukki Closed
  • Kottayam

What Other States Are Doing

In Delhi NCR, schools will remain open on December 4, though poor air quality has led to indoor morning assemblies, reduced outdoor activities and limited hybrid options in some private schools in Noida and Gurugram.

In Uttar Pradesh, schools will continue normal operations in Ayodhya, Varanasi and Lucknow, with preparations underway for the upcoming winter break.

In Bihar, schools have fully reopened after the election schedule concluded, with no weather-related closures reported.

In Karnataka, schools in Bengaluru, Mysuru and Mangaluru remain open, although coastal districts have been placed on rain alert.

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 10:20 PM (IST)
