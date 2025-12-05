Rajasthan High Court Evacuated After Fresh Bomb Threat Email Sparks Panic

A fresh bomb threat sent shockwaves through Rajasthan on Thursday (5 December), after the High Court received an alarming email claiming that an explosive device had been planted inside the premises. The warning forced authorities to halt court operations and immediately evacuate the entire campus, triggering moments of fear and confusion among lawyers, staff, and the public.

Threatening Email Halts Court Proceedings

The panic erupted shortly after the High Court opened for the day. Officials in the Registry Department reportedly received an email stating that a bomb had been placed somewhere inside the campus and could explode at any moment.

Within minutes, the administration issued urgent evacuation orders. Lawyers, litigants, employees, and visitors were escorted out to the main road as a precaution. Many left behind case files and documents in the rush to reach a safe location.

Bomb Threat Declared a Hoax After Two-Hour Search

After an extensive two-hour search operation, authorities confirmed that the threat was false. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) combed through every section of the building but found no explosives or suspicious items.

Once the campus was declared safe, entry was reopened for judges, lawyers, and staff. Court hearings resumed soon after, bringing much-needed relief following two tense hours of uncertainty.

Additional DCP South, Lalit Kumar Sharma, said efforts are underway to trace the sender of the threatening email. He added that the culprit will be arrested soon and assured that the entire premises had been thoroughly checked before allowing normal activity to continue.

Police Teams, BDDS, and Dog Squad Sweep the Premises

The moment the threat was received, multiple police units rushed to the High Court. The BDDS and Dog Squad divided the campus into zones and conducted room-to-room searches, from the main corridors and record rooms to parking areas and public spaces.

For security reasons, entry to the court was temporarily sealed off, leaving large crowds gathered outside as officers worked to ensure the area was safe.

Chaos and Anxiety as Hearings Come to an Abrupt Halt

The sudden evacuation brought court proceedings to a standstill. Litigants and advocates found themselves waiting anxiously outside, uncertain about when—or if—hearings would resume. Some described scenes of confusion as people hurried out, unsure of the gravity of the threat.

Security personnel repeatedly urged the crowd to remain calm and stay at a safe distance from the building.

Seventh Bomb Threat in Seven Months, All Proven Fake

This incident is only the latest in a string of similar threats across Rajasthan. Over the past seven months, several emails warning of bomb blasts have been sent to various institutions. Each time, police carried out full investigations, yet every threat has turned out to be fake.

Just this Sunday, authorities received an email claiming bombs had been planted at the Ajmer Dargah and the Collectorate—both of which were later cleared after thorough checks.

Cyber Cell Probing Sender as Repeated Threats Raise Concerns

The recurring nature of these threats has raised serious questions about security and the intent behind them. The cyber cell has begun investigating the source of the latest email. According to police officials, the pattern suggests that someone may be deliberately trying to spread fear and disrupt public institutions.

The administration now faces the growing challenge of managing repeated hoax threats while maintaining public confidence.