308 Stubble Burning Incidents In Punjab Since Sept 15; Tarn Taran Tops List

308 Stubble Burning Incidents In Punjab Since Sept 15; Tarn Taran Tops List

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Chandigarh, Oct 20 (PTI) The number of stubble burning incidents in Punjab has reached 308, with Tarn Taran and Amritsar districts accounting for the majority of such cases, according to the Punjab Pollution Control Board data. At 113, Tarn Taran district has witnessed maximum stubble burning cases in Punjab so far, followed by Amritsar with 104 cases, as many farmers continue to burn crop residue, ignoring the state government's appeals to stop the practice.

Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often blamed for the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

As the window for the Rabi crop, wheat, is very short after the paddy harvest in October and November, many farmers set their fields on fire to clear off the residue for sowing the next crop.

Punjab saw 308 fire incidents between September 15 and October 19, as per the data of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB).

Among other districts, 16 stubble burning cases have been reported in Ferozepur, 15 in Patiala and seven in Gurdaspur, as per the data.

Indicating a surge in the number of farm fires over the past week, stubble burning incidents reached 308 from 116 on October 11.

A fine of over Rs 6.5 lakh in the form of environmental compensation has been imposed in 132 cases so far, as per the PPCB data. Of the total fine, over Rs 4.70 lakh has been recovered.

Additionally, 147 FIRs, which include 61 in Tarn Taran and 37 in Amritsar, have been registered over stubble burning incidents.

Cases have been registered under Section 223 (disobedience of orders promulgated by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

While the state government has launched a campaign to highlight the ill-effects of stubble burning and benefits of crop residue management machinery, it is still practised by many farmers to clear crop residue.

Punjab saw 10,909 farm fires in 2024 as compared to 36,663 in 2023, registering a 70 per cent decrease in farm fires.

The state had recorded 49,922 fire events in 2022, 71,304 in 2021, 76,590 in 2020, 55,210 in 2019 and 50,590 in 2018 with many districts including Sangrur, Mansa, Bathinda and Amritsar witnessing large number of stubble burning incidents. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 20 Oct 2025 05:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Stubble Burning Tarn Taran PUNJAB
