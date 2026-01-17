The Punjab Congress accuses both the BJP and AAP governments of betraying people and surviving on lies and fake promises.
Punjab Congress Accuses BJP, AAP Of Cheating People
Punjab Congress accuses BJP and AAP of betraying people, misusing power, and neglecting Dalit welfare schemes.
Chandigarh: The Punjab Congress on Saturday accused the BJP government at the Centre and the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state of betraying people and alleged that both these governments were surviving solely on "lies and fake promises".
The Congress is set to soon launch a constitutional awareness campaign in the state, under which it will reach out to every village and tell people about the rights given to them by leaders like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and Dr B R Ambedkar, said Rajendra Gautam, chairman of the All India Congress Committee's SC (scheduled castes) wing.
Gautam said all the great things the Congress had done for the country were being undone by the BJP.
The BJP neither had any role in the country's freedom struggle nor in the building of the modern India, he said.
Gautam alleged that while the BJP "snatched away" the MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme) from the poor and the Dalits, the AAP cheated Punjab's people of the scholarships and other welfare schemes the Congress had earlier launched.
Accusing the AAP leadership including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyender Jain of misusing power in Punjab, he said these leaders are so much "addicted" to power that they cannot survive without it and that is the reason they have shifted to Punjab.
He said they have built a house in Chandigarh, similar to the "sheesh mahal" they had built in Delhi, to enjoy the "luxuries of power." Gautam said the Dalits, who constitute 38-40 per cent of Punjab's population, have had an immense role in electing an AAP government in the state. But when it came to nominating people to Rajya Sabha, the party did not give representation to a single Dalit, neither in Delhi nor in Punjab, he said.
The Congress leader alleged that the AAP government denied scholarships to Dalit students and has also been delaying money under the Shagun scheme to Dalit families.
