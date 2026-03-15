Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIPLIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesPunjabLIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (15.03.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No.E-80484

LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (15.03.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No.E-80484

Punjab State 50 CHIEF Lottery Sunday Weekly Result (Mar 15, 2026): An official lottery program run by the Punjab govt is called the Punjab State Lottery. Lottery draws will be declared around 5PM.

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 15 Mar 2026 05:51 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
live-updates-punjab-state-lottery-sambad-results-live-out-today-dear-50-ranger-winning-numbers-15-march-2026-sunday-5pm-bumper-draw-declared-first-prize-15-lakh-check-full-winners-list LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (15.03.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No.E-80484
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (15.03.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No.E-80484
Source : Punjab State Lottery Official Website

Background

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD SUNDAY (March 15, 2026) LIVE: The Punjab government launched the Punjab State Lottery as part of a larger national effort to control lottery operations in India. Lotteries were frequently operated privately prior to regulation, which resulted in fraud and a lack of transparency.

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (15.03.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No.E-80484

SUNDAY – Dear 50 RANGER Lottery

Here are the key details most players look for:

Draw Day & Time

Day: SUNDAY

Draw Time: 5:00 PM

Organizer: Nagaland State Lottery

Result Platform: Lottery Sambad / official state lottery sources

Ticket Details

Ticket Name: Dear 50 RANGER

Ticket Price: ₹50

Series: Alphanumeric (example: RANGER-12345)

Prize Structure (Typical)

🥇 1st Prize: ₹1 Crore

🥈 2nd Prize: ₹9,000–₹10,000 (multiple winners)

🥉 3rd Prize & Consolation: Lower-tier prizes for matching digits

(NOTE: Exact prize breakup is printed on the ticket – always verify there.)

How to Check Result

Match series + number exactly

Results are published shortly after 5 PM

Always cross-check with official PDF/result notice

Important Tips

Buy tickets only from authorized sellers

Keep your ticket safe until prizes are claimed

Prizes above ₹10,000 require ID & PAN

The Indian government passed the Lotteries (Regulation) Act, 1998 in order to address this. This law gave state governments the authority to legally hold lotteries under stringent guidelines. Using this model, Punjab established a lottery system under state control.

The Punjab Lottery Sambad SUNDAY Result is one of the most awaited weekly announcements for lottery participants across the state. Organized under the supervision of the Punjab State Lottery, the SUNDAY draw, popularly known as Dear 50 RANGER, attracts thousands of hopeful participants who eagerly wait for the declaration of winning numbers.

Every SUNDAY, the draw is conducted at the scheduled time, and the results are published through authorized platforms and news portals. Participants carefully check their ticket numbers against the officially declared winning numbers. The excitement builds up as people look forward to the first prize, followed by second, third, and several consolation prizes. For many, this weekly event is not just about winning money but also about the thrill and anticipation associated with the draw.

The Dear 50 RANGER SUNDAY lottery is especially popular because of its attractive prize structure. The jackpot prize often grabs the most attention, while smaller prizes ensure that multiple winners get an opportunity to celebrate. After the result is declared, winners must follow the official claim procedure, which includes submitting the original ticket and valid identification within the prescribed time.

(Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.)

17:51 PM (IST)  •  15 Mar 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (15.03.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Ticket No. E-80484

17:50 PM (IST)  •  15 Mar 2026

Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today (15.03.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1st Prize Bumper 15 LAKH

To Be Announced Next. To Get The Latest Punjab State Lottery Live Updates Follow ABP LIVE Only.

 

Load More
Tags :
Lottery Sambad Punjab State Lottery Punjab Lottery Result Today Dear 50 Ranger Winning Number Punjab Lottery Live Punjab Lottery Weekly Result Punjab Dear Lottery Today Punjab State Dear 50 Lottery Punjab Lottery 5 PM Draw Result Punjab State Lottery Prize Details Sambad Result Live Result Punjab Lottery Sambad Dear 50 RANGER Punjab Lottery Sambad Mar 15 Punjab Lottery Saturday 15.03.2026 Dear 50 RANGER Result 15 March 2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Punjab
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (15.03.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No.E-80484
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (15.03.2026): DEAR 50 RANGER SUNDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No.E-80484
Punjab
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (14.03.2026): DEAR 50 JACKAL SATURDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No.C-69323
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (14.03.2026): DEAR 50 JACKAL SATURDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No.C-69323
Punjab
'No More Chota Bhai': BJP Will Contest 2027 Punjab Polls Alone, Says Amit Shah
'No More Chota Bhai': BJP Will Contest 2027 Punjab Polls Alone, Says Amit Shah
Punjab
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (13.03.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. A-53289
LIVE | Punjab State Lottery SAMBAD Today OUT (13.03.2026): DEAR 50 COLT FRIDAY Weekly 5PM Lucky Draw DECLARED (15 LAKH) - 1st Prize Ticket No. A-53289
Advertisement

Videos

ALERT: LPG Cylinders Banned for PNG Users; Govt Orders Surrender of Domestic LPG Connections
BREAKING: India’s LPG Carriers Shivalik & Nanda Devi Safely Cross Strait of Hormuz to Gujarat
BREAKING: Assam & West Bengal Heating Up as BJP, Congress, TMC Ramp Up Campaigns Ahead of Polls
BREAKING: Shivalik Ship Safely Crosses Strait of Hormuz, To Reach Gujarat’s Mundra Port Tomorrow
Assembly Polls Update: Congress, AAP & BJP Prepare for Fierce Battles in 5 States in 2026
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | After Nitish The Question Bihar Must Now Face
Opinion
Embed widget