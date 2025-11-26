Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE Nagaland Dear INDUS Morning Lottery Result 1 PM Today 26-11-2025 (OUT): Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE Nagaland Dear INDUS Morning Lottery Result 1 PM Today 26-11-2025 (OUT): Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON

Live Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result (25/11/2025): Daily draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) for ₹1 Crore prize. Stay updated for the full winner list!

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 26 Nov 2025 01:06 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-draw-out-1st-prize-1-crore-bumper-jackpot-lottery-live-updates-november-26-2025-dear-Indus-morning-Wednesday-lucky-draw-result-out-today-at-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-check-full-winners-list LIVE Nagaland Dear INDUS Morning Lottery Result 1 PM Today 26-11-2025 (OUT): Wednesday Lucky Draw DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE Nagaland Dear INDUS Morning Lottery Result 1 PM Today 26-11-2025
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (November 26, 2025): If you’ve won the Nagaland State Lottery today, congratulations! Here’s everything you need to know about the official prize claim process.

Check Nagaland Lottery (25th November 2025) Result

The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries, headquartered at P.R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001, manages the entire lottery system and oversees prize distribution. To claim your winnings, follow these official steps carefully:

  • Download and accurately fill the official Nagaland Lottery claim form.
  • Submit the original winning ticket in undamaged and untampered condition, as damaged tickets will be disqualified.
  • Attach a government-approved photo ID (such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, or Passport) along with passport-size photographs.
  • Prizes up to ₹10,000 can be collected directly from authorized lottery distributors, sellers, or agents.
  • Prizes above ₹10,000 must be claimed from the Directorate of State Lotteries, Nagaland, within the specified claim period.
  • Ensure all documents are submitted correctly to avoid rejection.

As per official Nagaland Lottery Sambad guidelines, each distributor, stockist, agent, or seller is authorized by the state government to disburse winnings of up to ₹10,000 (ten thousand rupees) directly to prize winners on its behalf. Always verify the latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad results and claim procedures from the official website or authorized sources.

Check Nagaland Lottery (24th November 2025) Result

If the prize amount exceeds ₹10,000, the claim must be submitted within 30 days from the date of the draw to either the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the Nodal Office in the respective state.

To process claims over ₹10,000 successfully, winners must provide the following within 60 days: The original prize-winning ticket, signed by the winner, Required documents, Prescribed claim form duly filled and submitted.

Disclaimer: ABP News does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive, and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

13:06 PM (IST)  •  26 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY (26.11.2025): Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Today Result TODAY’S RESULT

Lottery Sambad Live Today 26.11.2025 Result
Lottery Name DEAR INDUS MORNING
Draw Code 21, 115, 119
Draw Name Dear Morning Sambad, Dear Evening Sambad, and Dear Night Sambad
First Prize Rs. 1 Crore
Result date 26th November 2025
Result Time 2PM, 6PM, and 8PM
Official Websites nagalandstatelotterysambad.com
Result Status Announced
13:04 PM (IST)  •  26 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad WEDNESDAY Draw (26.11.2025): How To Claim Prize Money - SEVEN Basic Rules

  • Download the Prize Claim Form from the Nagaland Lottery official website.
  • Download the DECLARATION FORM from the site.
  • Effective April 2024, this claim form should only be used.
  • The declaration form should also be filled out and submitted.
  • It should not be damaged, and the ticket should be intact.
  • When submitting the claim form, make sure to include a government-approved photo ID and two passport-sized pictures.
  • Tickets that are tampered with or damaged are not accepted.
Load More
Tags :
Nagaland Lottery Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland State Lottery Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Today Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1pm Nagaland State Lottery Yesterday Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Nagaland State Dear Indus Lottery Nagaland State Lottery 1pm Nagaland Today Lottery Result Nagaland State Lottery Old Result 1pm Nagaland Lottery Result Old Nagaland State Lottery Result 1pm Nagaland State Lottery 1 P M Today
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil
140 All-Out! South Africa Hand India Humbling 2-0 Test Series Defeat On Home Soil
India
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Rahul Gandhi Pledges To Stand First Against Any Attack On India’s Constitution
Cities
Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek
Live-In Partner Arrested After Thane Woman’s Body Discovered In Suitcase Near Creek
India
Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi
Red Fort Blast Probe: NIA Arrests 7th Accused For Aiding Bomber Umar Un Nabi
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Giriraj Singh Strong Attack on TMC, Claims Laying the Foundation of Bangladesh
Delhi News: Delhi Police Arrest Murder Accused Mehtab After Shootout
Pakistan News: After Dharmadhwaja Ceremony, Pakistan moves to UN Over 1992 Babri Masjid Demolition Incident
Ayodhya Celebration: Devotees Sing Bhajans as PM Modi’s Convoy Reaches Ram Mandir
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Cultural performances across Ayodhya arranged to welcome PM Modi
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget