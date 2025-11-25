Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Southern RisingIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE Nagaland Dear GODAVARI Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 25-11-2025 (OUT): Tuesday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE Nagaland Dear GODAVARI Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 25-11-2025 (OUT): Tuesday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad LIVE (25/11/2025): Daily draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) for ₹1 Crore prize. Stay updated for the full winner list

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 12:36 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
nagaland lottery sambad result today draw out 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot lottery live updates november 25 2025 dear GODAVARI Tuesday lucky draw result out today at 1 pm 6 pm 8 pm check full winners list  LIVE Nagaland Dear GODAVARI Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 25-11-2025 (OUT): Tuesday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE Nagaland Dear GODAVARI Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 25-11-2025
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today (November 25, 2025):

The Nagaland State Lottery remains one of the few government-regulated lotteries legally allowed in India. While most states have prohibited lottery schemes, Nagaland is among 13 states where conducting and participating in lottery draws is permitted. Other states include Assam, Kerala, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Sikkim, West Bengal, and Maharashtra.

Launched in 1972 by the Nagaland Finance Department, this lottery has served as a reliable revenue source for the state. Its popularity has grown nationwide due to affordable ticket prices and substantial cash prizes, attracting participants from across India.

The Nagaland Lottery draws take place three times daily – morning (Dear Morning), afternoon (Dear Day), and evening (Dear Evening). Each ticket costs just ₹6, with the first prize going up to ₹1 crore, including the Super Prize. This makes it one of the most appealing legal lotteries in the country, offering excitement and a chance to win big.

If you're searching for the Nagaland Lottery Result Today, visit the official lottery portal or authorized vendors daily to check your winning numbers.

Each day, a different draw is held under a unique name and prize amount. The Nagaland State Lottery Result Today is published promptly after each draw. Many people search online for the Nagaland Lottery Result, particularly the Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1PM, which is part of the lottery sambad Nagaland series of draws.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries oversees and organizes the operations. The draws are conducted daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you are among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a duly filled lottery claim form along with the original ticket.
  • Ensure that the ticket is undamaged and in its original form.
  • Attach a government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photographs with the claim form.
  • Note that tickets with any damage or tampering are not eligible for claims.

Winners of the Nagaland State Lottery can claim their prize based on the amount won. For winnings up to ₹10,000, payments can be made directly by authorized agents, stockists, or sellers, as permitted by the Nagaland state government.

However, for prize claims above ₹10,000, winners must follow an official process. The original prize-winning ticket, duly signed by the claimant, must be submitted along with all required documents and claim forms to the Director of Nagaland State Lotteries or the respective state’s Nodal Office. Claims must be filed within 30 days from the date of the draw, and the complete claim process must be concluded within 60 days.

Many users actively follow the Nagaland State Lottery Result Today, often searching for Nagaland State Lottery Sambad to check daily outcomes. Results are published online and across trusted vendor platforms for easy access.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should be played responsibly, as they can be addictive. This content is intended solely for informational purposes and should not be interpreted as promotional or encouraging. ABP Live Digital does not endorse or promote lottery-related activities in any manner.

12:36 PM (IST)  •  25 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Seven Dear (DAY) Lottery Name Changed - Check New Draws

Dear Lottery 'DAY' Draws

  • MONDAY: Dear Desert Changed To Dear Blitzen
  • TUESDAY: Dear Wave Changed To Dear Comet 
  • WEDNESDAY: Dear Hill Changed To Dear Cupid
  • THURSDAY: Dear Lake Changed To Dear Dancer 
  • FRIDAY: Dear Mountain Changed To Dear Dasher
  • SATURDAY: Dear River Changed To Dear Donner
  • SUNDAY: Dear Sea Changed To Dear Vixen
12:32 PM (IST)  •  25 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad: Dear Morning, Dear Day And Dear Evening - Prize Money

Nagaland State Lottery Ticket Details

Dear Morning: 5.80 crore tickets total, to be printed in 42 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, with serial numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Tickets will cost Rs. 6 each.

Dear Day: In the 74 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, a total of 2.80 crore tickets are to be printed, with serial numbers ranging from 00000 to 99999. Tickets will cost Rs. 6 each.

Dear Evening: A total of 7.00 crores worth of tickets will be printed in the 30 to 99/A B C D E G H J K L series, with serial numbers 00000 to 99999 coming from there. Tickets will be available for Rs. 6 each.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland State Lottery Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Today Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1pm Nagaland State Lottery Yesterday Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Nagaland State Lottery 1pm Nagaland Today Lottery Result Nagaland State Lottery Old Result 1pm Nagaland Lottery Result Old Nagaland State Lottery Result 1pm Nagaland State Lottery 1 P M Today Nagaland Lottery Live Nagaland State Dear GODAVARI Lottery Dear GODAVARI Lottery Result Live
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
'Ready To Fight Language War If Centre Forces Hindi': Udhayanidhi Stalin At Southern Rising Summit 2025 
India
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
PM Modi Performs ‘Dhwaj Arohan’ At Ram Mandir To Celebrate Temple’s Completion
India
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Ethiopia Volcano Eruption: Ash Reaches Delhi-NCR, Will It Affect AQI?
Cities
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
PM Modi In Ayodhya: Temple Town Decked Up For Grand Ceremony, Heavy Security In Place
Advertisement

Videos

Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: Flag Hoisting on Vivah Panchmi Symbolize End Of Decades-long Ram Mandir Struggle
Breaking: PM Modi to Hoist Flag at Ram Mandir Today on Vivah Panchami, Ayodhya Witnesses Historic Event
Breaking: Ayodhya Transformed: Devotees Gather Near Ram Mandir Ahead of Flag Hoisting Ceremony
Flag-Hoisting Ceremony: PM Modi posts,
Breaking: PM Modi to Hoist Flag at Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Witnesses Historic Celebration
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget