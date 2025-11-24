Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStatesNortheastLIVE Nagaland Dear DWARKA Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 (OUT): Sunday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON

LIVE Nagaland Dear DWARKA Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 (OUT): Sunday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON

Nagaland Lottery Sambad LIVE (24/11/2025): Daily draws (1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM) for ₹1 Crore prize. Stay updated for the full winner list

By : ABP Live News  | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 12:00 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
nagaland lottery sambad result today draw out 1st prize 1 crore bumper jackpot lottery live updates november 24 2025 dear DWARKA Monday lucky draw result out today at 1 pm 6 pm 8 pm check full winners list  LIVE Nagaland Dear DWARKA Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025 (OUT): Sunday Lucky Draw DECLARED - 1 Crore First Prize, TO BE OUT SOON
LIVE Nagaland Dear DWARKA Morning, 1 PM Lottery Result Today
Source : ABP LIVE

Background

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Today, Monday, November 24, 2025: The Nagaland Lottery Sambad continues to be one of the most awaited government-authorised lotteries in India. On Monday, November 24, 2025, participants across states are keeping a close watch on the Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening draws, each promising exciting rewards and the coveted ₹1 crore Super Prize.

The Nagaland Lottery has been legally operated since 1972 and has built a reputation of reliability and transparency. Its long-standing trust makes it one of the most followed lotteries in the country.

One of the biggest appeals of the Nagaland Lottery Sambad is its affordability. With tickets priced at just ₹6, it remains accessible to participants from various walks of life while still offering life-changing prize money.

The Nagaland Lottery is not just popular within Nagaland but also legally runs in 13 Indian states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, and Assam. This wide presence ensures lottery enthusiasts from multiple regions can take part with confidence.

Every day, thousands eagerly check the Nagaland Lottery Sambad results to see if their numbers match the winning draw. The Dear Morning, Dear Day, and Dear Evening draws remain the highlight for lottery enthusiasts, offering hope and anticipation multiple times a day.

Whether you are a regular player or a first-time participant, today’s Nagaland Lottery Sambad results for October 06, 2025, are the highlight for lottery enthusiasts looking to try their luck and secure a chance at the top prize.

The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries is in charge of overseeing and planning the lotteries, which are held daily at P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima, 797001. If you're among the lucky winners, you need to:

  • Present a copy of the lottery claim form along with your ticket.
  • The ticket must be undamaged and in its original condition.
  • A government-approved photo ID and passport-sized photos should be attached to the claim form.
  • Tickets with tampering or damage are not accepted.

The Government of Nagaland authorizes distributors to disburse prize amounts of up to ₹10,000 to winners on its behalf, including those won through agents, sellers, stockists, or sub-distributors. For prize claims exceeding ₹10,000, winners must submit their claims within 30 days of the draw date to the Director, Government of Nagaland, or the designated Nodal Office in their respective state. To receive the prize payment within 60 days, the winner must provide the original signed ticket, claim forms in the official format, and all required documents.

Disclaimer: Lotteries should only be played sensibly because they have the potential to become addictive. This page's content should not be used as inspiration or guidance; rather, it is meant only for informational purposes. ABP Live Digital does not promote lotteries in any way.

Scroll down to view the full list of winners.

12:00 PM (IST)  •  24 Nov 2025

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday (November 24, 2025): History And Significance

In 1972, under the direction of the Nagaland government's Finance Department, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries was established. As the department's ex-officio director, Secretart Finance performed this role.

Load More
Tags :
Nagaland State Lottery Nagaland Lottery Result Nagaland State Lottery Result Today Nagaland State Lottery Today Nagaland State Lottery Result Today 1pm Nagaland State Lottery Yesterday Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Nagaland State Lottery 1pm Nagaland Today Lottery Result Nagaland State Lottery Old Result 1pm Nagaland Lottery Result Old Nagaland State Lottery Result 1pm Nagaland State Lottery 1 P M Today Nagaland Lottery Live Nagaland State Dear DWARKA Lottery Dear DWARKA Lottery Result Live
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
Justice Surya Kant Takes Oath As New Chief Justice Of India
India
Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation
Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation
India
‘Sindh May Return To India’: Rajnath Singh Says Borders Are Not Permanent
‘Sindh May Return To India’: Rajnath Singh Says Borders Are Not Permanent
World
‘You Should Have Told Us’: Ramaphosa Jokes With PM Modi As South Africa Concludes Historic G20 Summit
‘You Should Have Told Us’: Ramaphosa Jokes With PM Modi As South Africa Concludes Historic G20 Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Chaos Erupts in Sangli After Car Rams Multiple Vehicles, Six Injured
Breaking: BJP MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar Sparks Row with Threatening Remark on Cow Protection
Breaking: RJD MLA Sparks Outrage After Slapping Labourer During Site Inspection in Bihar
Breaking: Speed Horror in Sangli as Car Rams Vehicles, Several Injured in Major Maharashtra Crash
Breaking: PM Modi Returns from South Africa After Key Talks at the G20 Summit 2025
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget