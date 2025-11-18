‘Noge’, ‘Eare’, ‘Iey’: English According To Chhattisgarh Teacher

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Parents send their children to school with the hope that they will learn, grow, and secure a better future. However, a shocking video from a government primary school in Chhattisgarh has sparked outrage and raised urgent questions about classroom standards and teacher accountability. The footage, recorded at a school in Kogwar, shows a teacher conducting an English lesson while writing glaringly incorrect spellings on the blackboard. The children, unaware of the errors, repeated the incorrect words exactly as taught. The viral video has now prompted authorities to take notice of the situation.

Teacher suspended in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur after video goes viral showing him teaching ‘Iey means eye, Noge means nose’ to students pic.twitter.com/xHL4yaayu6 — ClearView (@ClearView_N) November 17, 2025

Incorrect Spellings Taught In Classrooms

The video showed the teacher coaching students on the days of the week in English, yet the spellings written on the blackboard were entirely wrong-“Farday” instead of Friday and “Saterday” instead of Saturday. The pupils repeated the misspelt words confidently, unaware that they were being taught incorrectly.

The pattern continued in another lesson. While teaching parts of the body, the teacher had written “noge” instead of nose, “eare” for ear, and “iey” for eye. Students carefully copied the incorrect spellings into their notebooks, relying completely on whatever was written on the board.

Even simple family terms were not spared. Words such as mother, father, brother and sister appeared on the board as “Farder”, “mader”, “sester”, shocking viewers and raising concerns about basic literacy standards.

Villagers Raise Concerns Over Teachers’ Conduct

According to reports, 42 children study at the primary school, where the government has deployed two teachers. Villagers alleged that one of the teachers, identified as Kamlesh Pando, frequently comes to school drunk and sleeps during class hours, while the other routinely teaches incorrect spellings.

Residents claimed they have repeatedly approached the education department and the Panchayat, but no action has been taken. Even the children have begun speaking up, worried about how these errors are affecting their learning.

Authorities have now acknowledged the viral video and are looking into the matter.