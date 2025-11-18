Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeStates‘Noge’, ‘Eare’, ‘Iey’: English According To Chhattisgarh Teacher

‘Noge’, ‘Eare’, ‘Iey’: English According To Chhattisgarh Teacher

Even simple family terms were not spared. Words such as mother, father, brother and sister appeared on the board as “Farder”, “mader”, “sester”.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Nov 2025 10:26 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Parents send their children to school with the hope that they will learn, grow, and secure a better future. However, a shocking video from a government primary school in Chhattisgarh has sparked outrage and raised urgent questions about classroom standards and teacher accountability. The footage, recorded at a school in Kogwar, shows a teacher conducting an English lesson while writing glaringly incorrect spellings on the blackboard. The children, unaware of the errors, repeated the incorrect words exactly as taught. The viral video has now prompted authorities to take notice of the situation.

Incorrect Spellings Taught In Classrooms

The video showed the teacher coaching students on the days of the week in English, yet the spellings written on the blackboard were entirely wrong-“Farday” instead of Friday and “Saterday” instead of Saturday. The pupils repeated the misspelt words confidently, unaware that they were being taught incorrectly.

The pattern continued in another lesson. While teaching parts of the body, the teacher had written “noge” instead of nose, “eare” for ear, and “iey” for eye. Students carefully copied the incorrect spellings into their notebooks, relying completely on whatever was written on the board.

Even simple family terms were not spared. Words such as mother, father, brother and sister appeared on the board as “Farder”, “mader”, “sester”, shocking viewers and raising concerns about basic literacy standards.

Villagers Raise Concerns Over Teachers’ Conduct

According to reports, 42 children study at the primary school, where the government has deployed two teachers. Villagers alleged that one of the teachers, identified as Kamlesh Pando, frequently comes to school drunk and sleeps during class hours, while the other routinely teaches incorrect spellings.

Residents claimed they have repeatedly approached the education department and the Panchayat, but no action has been taken. Even the children have begun speaking up, worried about how these errors are affecting their learning.

Authorities have now acknowledged the viral video and are looking into the matter.

Published at : 18 Nov 2025 10:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Chhattisgarh News Chhattisgarh Teacher
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

News
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
ED Arrests Al Falah University Chairman Javed Ahmad Siddiqui In Money Laundering Case
Crime
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Baba Siddique Murder Probe Sees Major Breakthrough As Anmol Bishnoi Set To Be Brought To India
Technology
ChatGPT Down: Cloudflare Outage Triggers Worldwide Access Issues
ChatGPT Down: Cloudflare Outage Triggers Worldwide Access Issues
Technology
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
Cloudflare Outage: Company Reveals What Went Wrong
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Car Blast: ED Raids on Al-Falah University's Office Located in Okhla, Probe any Funding Networks
Delhi Car Blast: Dr Umar Justifies The Blast and Killing of 13 Innocent People
Breaking: ED Conducts Raids At Al Falah University Offices Over Financial Transactions
Delhi Car Blast Investigation Intensifies; Doctor Umar Farooq, Wife Under Agency Radar
Breaking: New Video Reveals Delhi Fidayeen Attacker Dr Umar Was Running A Radicalization Network
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
Ashutosh Kumar Thakur
OPINION | Bihar After The Storm: What The BJP Won And What Nitish Kumar Still Holds
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget