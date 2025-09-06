Class VI Girl Student Injured After Jumping From School Building

A shocking incident was reported from Bhopal on Saturday morning when a 13-year-old student jumped from the first floor of her school building. The Class VI student, enrolled at Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, sustained minor fractures to her arm and leg.

Student Jumps From School Building

Confirming the development, SHO Awadhesh Singh Tomar of Govindpura police station told PTI that the incident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. The girl was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital by teachers after the fall.

According to the police, the child comes from an underprivileged family and had been repeating her class. She was scheduled to appear for an examination on the day of the incident but was reportedly unprepared, which may have added to her stress levels.

“She jumped off, and the guard at the campus tried to break her fall but failed in getting hold of her as per CCTV footage,” SHO Tomar stated.

Doctors attending to the girl confirmed that she sustained minor fractures. “The child was discharged from hospital after her leg and arm were plastered,” SHO Tomar added.

Class 5 Girl Dies In Patna School Toilet

A Class 5 student tragically died after catching fire inside a toilet at Kanya Madhya Vidyalaya Amaltola in Patna’s Chitkohra area. School staff rushed her to Patna Medical College and Hospital, but she succumbed to severe burns.

Patna City SP Diksha said investigators are recording statements from school staff, classmates, and the victim’s family. CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine how the child accessed flammable material and her state of mind before the incident. “We are investigating all angles, whether there was any animosity,” she added.

The girl’s relatives accused the school administration of negligence. Tensions escalated as local residents and students vandalized the staff room and clashed with police at the scene. The incident has raised alarms about student safety and security measures in Patna schools. Authorities confirmed a thorough probe is ongoing to ascertain whether the fire was accidental, self-inflicted, or involved foul play.